First look: UNC football hosts Pitt as Tar Heels again try to rebound from a tough loss

Fewer than 30 seconds remained on the clock when North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell threw an interception to Duke linebacker Tre Freeman. Scores of Blue Devils fans began to coalesce at the bottom of the Wallace Wade Stadium stands — the entry points to Brooks Field.

Last year, following UNC’s double-overtime victory over Duke , the Tar Heels stormed the field. Now, it was the Blue Devils’ chance.

And storm they did, as North Carolina players exited stage left, sulking past the Duke practice field, all the way to the visitor’s locker room.

North Carolina center Austin Blake (53) leaves the field following the Tar Heel’ 21-20 loss to Duke on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

After the loss, coach Mack Brown, Criswell and defensive lineman Jahvaree Ritzie preached a bounceback mentality. They sounded largely optimistic despite the team’s mounting struggles over the past two Saturdays. They celebrated a hard-fought effort, despite the fact that the Tar Heels squandered a 20-point lead in the second half — leading to a 21-20 loss and deepening the sense of disarray around the team.

“I told the players that I knew how disappointed they were but I was proud of them, that they fought their guts out,” Brown said Saturday.

This followed the previous week’s humiliating 70-50 defeat to James Madison , after which rumors swirled about Brown’s potential resignation.

As hard as it will be to recoup after another gut punch, the Tar Heels (3-2) seem determined to press forward ahead of their matchup against Pittsburgh on Oct. 5. Kickoff is set for noon for the homecoming game against the Panthers.

Pittsburgh is enjoying its first 4-0 start since 2000 behind quarterback Eli Holstein. Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi, speaking on ACC PM on Sept. 24, called UNC’s offense “explosive.”

“Watching their offense, you know, Chip Lindsey does a great job,” Narduzzi said. “Everybody’s talking about the 70 points they [gave up to JMU]. Don’t forget about the 50 points they put on the board, which was pretty impressive.”

But Pitt’s offense has been more impressive so far. The Panthers are second in the ACC in points per game at 48.5. That’s largely thanks to Holstein, who is boasting a 60.7 completion percentage, 1,183 passing yards and 14 touchdowns, with just two interceptions.

Key matchup

UNC’s run defense will be put to the test against Pitt’s formidable running attack.

The Tar Heels’ defense has struggled recently (putting it lightly), particularly in tackling and consistency, allowing significant yardage in crucial moments. North Carolina especially struggled Saturday to contain Star Thomas, who racked up two touchdowns and 166 yards in the Blue Devils’ comeback win.

Pitt boasts a diverse offensive strategy under new offensive coordinator Kade Bell. While Holstein is the headliner, the Panthers also average a decent 192.5 rushing yards per game.

If the Tar Heels can effectively contain Pitt’s rushing offense, led by running back Desmond Reid, they will force the Panthers into predictable passing situations, giving UNC’s struggling secondary a chance to capitalize on mistakes.

Conversely, if Pitt can establish the run early, it will open up the Panthers’ entire offensive playbook and put pressure on North Carolina’s defense.

Player to watch: RB Desmond Reid

Reid, not Holstein, will be the key player to watch in the matchup against UNC. As Pitt’s leading running back, the Western Carolina transfer has the ability to make impactful plays on the ground, averaging 8.7 yards per carry.

Following the ineligibility of running back Rodney Hammond, Reid has stepped up as a key player under Bell, who has transformed the Panthers into a fast-paced, explosive unit so far this season.

With UNC’s struggles in run defense, Reid’s performance will be pivotal. If he can establish a strong running game early, it will not only set the tone for Pitt’s offense but also open up passing opportunities for Holstein.

Reid’s agility and ability to break tackles make him a significant threat, and his success will dictate how well Pitt can control the game and exploit UNC’s defensive weaknesses.

Watch for Reid to be a focal point in Pitt’s revamped offensive plan, especially as the Panthers seek to capitalize on UNC’s vulnerabilities.

Vegas betting odds

According to Vegas Insider, many sports books have the game as a “pick ‘em,” which means there is no clear favorite. FanDuel lists Pittsburgh as a slight 1.5-point favorite.

Series history

North Carolina leads the all-time series 12-5, with a two-game win streak going back to 2022. That was with quarterback Drake Maye, but UNC struggled in its matchups against the Panthers with QB Sam Howell — the Tar Heels suffered overtime losses on the road in 2021 and 2019.

North Carolina vs. Pitt

Teams: North Carolina Tar Heels (3-2) vs. Pitt Panthers (4-0)

Where: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, N.C.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 5

Time: Noon

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV Stream