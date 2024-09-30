Popular department store expands, new retail development proposed in Raleigh

There’s a new tenant at a popular destination inside Research Triangle Park .

North Carolina native Adanna Omeni owns 1 Blossom 2 Bloom , a florist shop now open in a 350-square-foot space at Boxyard RTP . The development includes a conglomeration of shipping containers housing dining and retail options , along with entertainment space.

This will be Omeni’s first retail space, after years of creating wreaths and flower arrangements for friends and family, and showing and selling her floral creations at venues including the Black Farmers Market, pop-ups at Triangle breweries and Art in Bloom at the North Carolina Museum of Art.

“It had always been in my heart to have a place where people can call their garden, so to say, their place that they can grow and learn about flowers,” Omeni told The News & Observer.

Visitors at 1 Blossom 2 Bloom, a new florist shop at Boxyard RTP, can shop floral arrangements and participate in workshops. Research Triangle Foundation of NC

She wanted to be at Boxyard RTP because of the community that develops among business owners and between businesses and the larger RTP and Triangle populations.

At the retail space, located at 900 Park Offices Drive , visitors will find a bloom wall filled with local, in-season flowers to build a custom arrangement. The shop, which hosted a grand opening event Saturday, Sept. 28, can also accommodate workshops and classes.

Nordstrom Rack sets opening date for newest Triangle location

The popular Seattle-based retailer Nordstrom Rack announced an opening date for its latest location in the Triangle.

Customers can visit the 32,000-square-foot Triangle Town Place store, at 3604 Sumner Blvd. , at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.

A second Nordstrom Rack is coming to Morrisville’s Park West Village shopping center in 2025.

Specialty yarn store opens in downtown Raleigh

Johana Melbert, who owns Parcero Studio in Raleigh, North Carolina, started selling making and selling crocheted items in 2023. Renee Umsted/rumsted@newsobserver.com

Triangle resident Johana Melbert owns a new retail store in downtown Raleigh.

Parcero Studio , located at 120 S. Wilmington St. , offers a variety of specialty yarn and supplies for knitting, crocheting and macrame.

The store also has handmade gifts from Melbert and several other North Carolina-based sellers.

“My dream was always to have a space like this, to teach classes, do workshops in a place where the community can just come here and unwind, just do a little knitting or crochet,” Melbert told The N&O.

All-day cafe and market opens in Raleigh

Giorgios Epicurean Market will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner to customers looking to sit down to eat or take food to go. Forrest Mason

Restaurateur Giorgios Bakatsias and chef William D’Auvray are well known in the local dining scene.

They’ve worked on more than a dozen concepts together, including Raleigh’s East End Bistrot. But their latest project, Giorgios Epicurean Market , is different from the rest.

GEM, which opened for breakfast Thursday, Sept. 26, isn’t a traditional restaurant. Visitors can order food from a counter and sit down to enjoy a bite, along with a cocktail or a coffee. They can also take home prepared meals, meats from a butcher, bottles of wine or gift items such as books.

Located at 2020 Progress Court in Raleigh , GEM is open 8-11 a.m. for breakfast. It will begin serving lunch Wednesday, Oct. 2, dinner Wednesday, Oct. 9, and brunch Sunday, Oct. 13.

Family-owned furniture store closes after 61 years

Family-owned since 1963, Garner Wayside Furniture is going out of business. Garner Wayside Furniture

Garner Wayside Furniture , which has been open in the Triangle since 1963, is shutting down .

The store at 1460 Highway 70 in Garner announced that its going-out-of-business sale would begin Thursday, Sept. 26. Living room sets, recliners, bedroom sets, dinettes, wall art, lamps and mattresses are on sale.

The store’s owner is retiring, according to a press release. An ending date for the liquidation sale has not yet been announced.

More retail, restaurants & housing could be coming to Lenovo Center

A rendering of what the area around the Lenovo Center in West Raleigh might look like if the city grants a rezoning request filed by the Carolina Hurricanes and their development partner, Pacific Elm Properties. The development does not include Carter-Finley Stadium, left, and its parking lots. Wade Avenue in the foreground and Edwards Mill Road right.

Changes could be coming to the West Raleigh arena known as the Lenovo Center , The N&O’s Richard Stradling previously reported .

The parent company of the Carolina Hurricanes and development partner Pacific Elm Properties of Dallas have proposed new zoning that would allow for what they are calling a “Raleigh Sports and Entertainment District.”

It would include restaurants, retail, offices, apartments, a 4,300-seat concert venue and parking decks .

The rezoning request must be approved by the Raleigh City Council.

