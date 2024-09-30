Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The News Observer

    Popular department store expands, new retail development proposed in Raleigh

    By Renee Umsted, Richard Stradling,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p4yAY_0vobGZJQ00

    There’s a new tenant at a popular destination inside Research Triangle Park .

    North Carolina native Adanna Omeni owns 1 Blossom 2 Bloom , a florist shop now open in a 350-square-foot space at Boxyard RTP . The development includes a conglomeration of shipping containers housing dining and retail options , along with entertainment space.

    This will be Omeni’s first retail space, after years of creating wreaths and flower arrangements for friends and family, and showing and selling her floral creations at venues including the Black Farmers Market, pop-ups at Triangle breweries and Art in Bloom at the North Carolina Museum of Art.

    “It had always been in my heart to have a place where people can call their garden, so to say, their place that they can grow and learn about flowers,” Omeni told The News & Observer.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3leO3E_0vobGZJQ00
    Visitors at 1 Blossom 2 Bloom, a new florist shop at Boxyard RTP, can shop floral arrangements and participate in workshops. Research Triangle Foundation of NC

    She wanted to be at Boxyard RTP because of the community that develops among business owners and between businesses and the larger RTP and Triangle populations.

    At the retail space, located at 900 Park Offices Drive , visitors will find a bloom wall filled with local, in-season flowers to build a custom arrangement. The shop, which hosted a grand opening event Saturday, Sept. 28, can also accommodate workshops and classes.

    Here’s some more Triangle retail news you may have missed.

    Nordstrom Rack sets opening date for newest Triangle location

    The popular Seattle-based retailer Nordstrom Rack announced an opening date for its latest location in the Triangle.

    Customers can visit the 32,000-square-foot Triangle Town Place store, at 3604 Sumner Blvd. , at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.

    A second Nordstrom Rack is coming to Morrisville’s Park West Village shopping center in 2025.

    Specialty yarn store opens in downtown Raleigh

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DLC1h_0vobGZJQ00
    Johana Melbert, who owns Parcero Studio in Raleigh, North Carolina, started selling making and selling crocheted items in 2023. Renee Umsted/rumsted@newsobserver.com

    Triangle resident Johana Melbert owns a new retail store in downtown Raleigh.

    Parcero Studio , located at 120 S. Wilmington St. , offers a variety of specialty yarn and supplies for knitting, crocheting and macrame.

    The store also has handmade gifts from Melbert and several other North Carolina-based sellers.

    “My dream was always to have a space like this, to teach classes, do workshops in a place where the community can just come here and unwind, just do a little knitting or crochet,” Melbert told The N&O.

    All-day cafe and market opens in Raleigh

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lKKGi_0vobGZJQ00
    Giorgios Epicurean Market will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner to customers looking to sit down to eat or take food to go. Forrest Mason

    Restaurateur Giorgios Bakatsias and chef William D’Auvray are well known in the local dining scene.

    They’ve worked on more than a dozen concepts together, including Raleigh’s East End Bistrot. But their latest project, Giorgios Epicurean Market , is different from the rest.

    GEM, which opened for breakfast Thursday, Sept. 26, isn’t a traditional restaurant. Visitors can order food from a counter and sit down to enjoy a bite, along with a cocktail or a coffee. They can also take home prepared meals, meats from a butcher, bottles of wine or gift items such as books.

    Located at 2020 Progress Court in Raleigh , GEM is open 8-11 a.m. for breakfast. It will begin serving lunch Wednesday, Oct. 2, dinner Wednesday, Oct. 9, and brunch Sunday, Oct. 13.

    Family-owned furniture store closes after 61 years

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qip6M_0vobGZJQ00
    Family-owned since 1963, Garner Wayside Furniture is going out of business. Garner Wayside Furniture

    Garner Wayside Furniture , which has been open in the Triangle since 1963, is shutting down .

    The store at 1460 Highway 70 in Garner announced that its going-out-of-business sale would begin Thursday, Sept. 26. Living room sets, recliners, bedroom sets, dinettes, wall art, lamps and mattresses are on sale.

    The store’s owner is retiring, according to a press release. An ending date for the liquidation sale has not yet been announced.

    More retail, restaurants & housing could be coming to Lenovo Center

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xLQ1y_0vobGZJQ00
    A rendering of what the area around the Lenovo Center in West Raleigh might look like if the city grants a rezoning request filed by the Carolina Hurricanes and their development partner, Pacific Elm Properties. The development does not include Carter-Finley Stadium, left, and its parking lots. Wade Avenue in the foreground and Edwards Mill Road right.

    Changes could be coming to the West Raleigh arena known as the Lenovo Center , The N&O’s Richard Stradling previously reported .

    The parent company of the Carolina Hurricanes and development partner Pacific Elm Properties of Dallas have proposed new zoning that would allow for what they are calling a “Raleigh Sports and Entertainment District.”

    It would include restaurants, retail, offices, apartments, a 4,300-seat concert venue and parking decks .

    The rezoning request must be approved by the Raleigh City Council.

    Ask the North Carolina Service Journalism Team

    Have a question about your community you’d like answered? Or maybe a tip or story idea you’d like to share? The service journalism teams at The News & Observer and The Charlotte Observer want to hear from you.

    This family-owned furniture store in the Triangle is closing after more than 60 years

    New market and cafe opens soon in Raleigh. When you can get breakfast, lunch & dinner

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Helene’s devastation changed everything about their wedding, except the important part
    The News Observer3 days ago
    Some western NC universities to close doors for at least a week due to Helene rampage
    The News Observer4 days ago
    Man charged with murder in connection with April fatal shooting in Durham
    The News Observer6 days ago
    Beloved Retailer From The '80s To Reopen Years After Chain's Bankruptcy
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show2 days ago
    Your guide to the 2024 Triangle Parade of Homes: Lineup, how to plan and more
    The News Observer4 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    This NC town ranks among nation’s best small cities. What makes it ‘outshine the rest’?
    The News Observer1 day ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    A hidden gem bakery is set to close in Durham. Here’s the last day you can go
    The News Observer5 days ago
    College football in North Carolina is struggling. What are the reasonable expectations?
    The News Observer2 days ago
    Triangle real estate listing service changes name as new rules sow uncertainty
    The News Observer4 days ago
    Johnson & Johnson plans 420-worker plant in Eastern NC, as area gets another biotech boost
    The News Observer1 day ago
    Strike would shut down East Coast ports, including NC’s Wilmington, Morehead City
    The News Observer5 days ago
    These Triangle-area school districts are closing Friday due to Hurricane Helene
    The News Observer6 days ago
    Megan Patton, candidate for Raleigh City Council, District B, answers our questions
    The News Observer5 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    A cart of flowers lifts spirits and brings color back to Western NC’s dire landscape
    The News Observer1 day ago
    3rd Orange County crash victim identified. Highway Patrol named wrong person at first.
    The News Observer6 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Our Rich History: Colonial Cottage was an icon of the Erlanger community, now history
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Helene shuts down Spruce Pine, NC mine that is pivotal to world’s semiconductor supply
    The News Observer2 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja7 hours ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja7 hours ago
    Watch videos as Helene causes major flooding throughout the NC mountains
    The News Observer5 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute12 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy