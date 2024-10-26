Week 10 football roundup: Who ended a 23-year playoff drought with a win?

Grant Smith rushed for touchdowns covering 86 and 57 yards Friday as Gibsonburg won its sixth straight game with a 48-0 nonconference shutout of Cory-Rawson.

Gibsonburg (8-2) is unofficially the third seed in Division VII's Region 26 for the postseason.

Smith had 175 yards on only four totes, and Reece Walby added 62 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown on four carries, for the Golden Bears. Spencer Waugaman, Grant Dawson, Aiden Nims and Dylan Rodriguez each added one score on the ground as Gibsonburg rushed for 307 yards on 28 tries.

The Golden Bears allowed 57 yards on 30 carries and forced 13 incompletions in 18 tries for 99 yards overall.

Oak Harbor 49, Lake 20

Carson Ridener, Micah Miller, Blake Nickel and Mike LaLonde each rushed for a touchdown in the Northern Buckeye Conference matchup as Oak Harbor finished the season unbeaten.

The Rockets are unofficially the third seed in Division V's Region 18.

Tyler Thompson caught two touchdowns from LaLonde and Wyatt Augsburger added one. LaLonde completed 6 of 7 passes for 124 yards and Ridener had 90 yards on 10 carries.

Thompson had 88 yards on four receptions.

Oak Harbor allowed 52 yards on 15 carries and 82 yards passing. Augsburger intercepted a pass.

Clyde 34, Norwalk 0

Adam Young rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries for Clyde in the Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division.

The Fliers (7-3, 2-2) are unofficially the sixth seed in Division IV's Region 14.

Brennan Wilson tossed a 4-yard scoring pass to Mason Flewelling and Wilson ran in from 6 yards. Clyde had 248 yards on 31 carries and 384 yards of offense.

Clyde allowed 29 yards on 17 carries, three first downs and 41 yards of offense.

Woodmore 21, Lakota 17

Landon Rich ran in from the 2 on fourth-and-goal for the go-ahead touchdown with 71 seconds left to play for Woodmore in the SBC River Division.

Woodmore (5-4, 2-4) is unofficially the 11-seed in Division VI's Region 22. The Wildcats last earned a spot in the postseason in 2001.

Rich established a single-game program record with 42 carries, for 307 yards and three scores. He rushed 13 times for 69 yards as the Wildcats ate 7:49 off the clock with their final possession. Calvin Lipstraw added a 14-yard run on fourth-and-2.

Rich also scored from 84 yards for a 14-14 tie early in the second half and from 23 yards in the first quarter.

Brandon Leal booted a 25-yard field goal for a 17-14 advantage for Lakota (2-8, 1-5). The Raiders followed by taking a fumble at the goal line to prevent a Woodmore touchdown.

Margaretta 50, Willard 14

Jake Bouy rushed for three scores and tossed a 48-yard touchdown to Kale Bailey for Margaretta in the SBC River Division.

Judah Keller added three touchdowns on the ground for the Polar Bears.

Margaretta (4-6, 4-2) is unofficially the final seed in Division VI's Region 22.

Sandusky 28, Port Clinton 19

Wyatt Yarbrough connected with Gavin Cornell for a 36-yard touchdown and 21-19 deficit for Port Clinton late in the third quarter.

Briar Rohrer caught a 14-yard touchdown from Yarbrough and Malakii Pinkelton ran in from the 6 for a 13-0 advantage for Port Clinton (3-7).

Eastwood 42, Genoa 27

Jaxon Magnone caught a 19-yard touchdown from Myles Mollenhauer as Genoa led 21-14 at the half in the NBC.

The Comets (6-4, 4-3) are unofficially the 11-seed in Division V's Region 18.

Alex Spencer ran in from the 1 as the Comets trailed 35-27 with 7:11 left to play. Alex Materni and Mollenhauer each rushed for a touchdown.

Dom Lindenberger had nine solo tackles and an interception for Genoa.

Vermilion 26, Bellevue 12

Bellevue led 12-6 after Mason Flicker rushed for his second touchdown in the SBC Bay Division matchup.

Flicker had 119 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown on 19 carries for Bellevue (2-8, 0-4). Flicker set up his second score with a 51-yard interception return to the 2.

