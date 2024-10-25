Residents in need of winter heating assistance may seek help through the Great Lakes Community Action Partnership Winter Crisis Program starting in November.

The program serves Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca and Wood County households that are at risk of a utility shut-off, have disconnected utilities or need to establish or transfer new service. The program also helps households that have a 25% or less supply of bulk fuel such as kerosene or propane.

Eligible households must be at or below 175% federal poverty guidelines (ie, $26,355/household of one, $54,600/household of four). Applicants must provide a list of all household members, including Social Security numbers, birthdates and proof of citizenship; proof of income for all household members for the previous 30 days or 12 months; and copies of recent utility bills.

Scheduling for appointments is available at 419-273-4212, or at www.glcap.org/winterheating . Staff will begin scheduling appointments Oct. 30. Appointments will begin Nov. 4 and will be conducted in person.

The program runs through March 31.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Community Action group ready to help with winter heating