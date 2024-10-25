Symphony concert set at Oak Harbor High School

The Oak Harbor High School Music Department will host the Toledo Symphony Orchestra at 7 p.m. Dec. 20.

The symphony will be joined by special guests Oak Harbor High School Band and Choirs; Oak Harbor Community Choir; and Emma Raber, vocal soloist and OHHS alumna.

The concert will be held in the high school auditorium, 11661 W. Ohio 163. Tickets prices are $25 to $35.

Tickets are available at www.OakHarborBands.com .

