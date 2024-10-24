History Spotlight: Fremont's onetime Hobo Jungle

Hobo Jungle, about 1930

This sharp aerial view, looking north, shows the large peninsula that once extended east of the downtown from the end of Birchard Avenue in Fremont. It was known as the Hobo Jungle at the time of this photograph, courtesy of Dave Thornbury, dating from the Great Depression in the 1930s, perhaps because of the railroad tracks that ran along the side of it. During the construction of the floodwall in the early 1970s, this loop of the Sandusky River was eliminated by cutting the channel straight through the old oxbow peninsula.

