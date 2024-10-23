Scary good! Fremont and Clyde honor spookiest homes for Halloween

Fremont's Tree and Beautification Commission and the Clyde Halloween Committee have released the winners of their Halloween decorating contests.

Fremont Halloween and fall lawn judging winners

Halloween

● 1st place, 1612 S. Buchanan● 2nd place, 2311 Buckland● 3rd place, 1081 McKinley

Fall lawn

● Rimelspch, Corner of Buckland and South River Road● Gyspy Soul, 114 Arch St.● Live Edge Window, Front Street

Halloween and Fall displays worthy of viewing that were nominated: 202 S. Pennsylvania; 1612 S. Buchanan; 813 Linden St.; 100 Wood St.; 1015 Court St.; 323 Washington; 926 Birchard Ave.; 1215 Birchard Ave.; 1511 Birchard Ave.; 2311 Buckland Ave.; 3039 Hayes Ave.; 1813 McPherson; 703 Franklin; 1114 Hamlin; 1081 McKinley; 1006 Hayes Ave.' 325 S. Park; 1737 North St.; 1733 North St.; 706 Rawson Ave., and 607 Thompson St.

Clyde Halloween winners

Clyde Career Women had a team of judges visit Halloween-decorated homes and businesses in the Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District that entered the annual Clyde Halloween Committee Contest. Winners:

● Grand marshal — 103 KenLee Drive, Green Springs, Shelia and Christ Potter, Haunted Graveyard.

● First place — 825 W. Maple St., Clyde, Jeremiah Corder, Monster Madness.

● Second place — 1004 S. Main St., Clyde, Jared Bilger, Halloween Nights (view from Lemmon Street).

● Third place — 508 S. Main St., Clyde, Lori Rogers, No Bones About It.

● Honorable mention — 127 S. Main St., Paden Lane - Haunted Alley.

Other properties entered for viewing: 507 N. Main St., Clyde Nutrition; 439 Ames St., Kooky Spooky, Doll and Pet Graveyard; and 312 W, Buckeye St., Halloween.

