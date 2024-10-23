Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The News-Messenger

    Scary good! Fremont and Clyde honor spookiest homes for Halloween

    By The News-Messenger,

    2 days ago

    Fremont's Tree and Beautification Commission and the Clyde Halloween Committee have released the winners of their Halloween decorating contests.

    More: When are trick-or-treat dates across Sandusky, Ottawa counties?

    Fremont Halloween and fall lawn judging winners

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tRIow_0wIO7Cmz00

    Halloween

    ● 1st place, 1612 S. Buchanan● 2nd place, 2311 Buckland● 3rd place, 1081 McKinley

    Fall lawn

    ● Rimelspch, Corner of Buckland and South River Road● Gyspy Soul, 114 Arch St.● Live Edge Window, Front Street

    Halloween and Fall displays worthy of viewing that were nominated: 202 S. Pennsylvania; 1612 S. Buchanan; 813 Linden St.; 100 Wood St.; 1015 Court St.; 323 Washington; 926 Birchard Ave.; 1215 Birchard Ave.; 1511 Birchard Ave.; 2311 Buckland Ave.; 3039 Hayes Ave.; 1813 McPherson; 703 Franklin; 1114 Hamlin; 1081 McKinley; 1006 Hayes Ave.' 325 S. Park; 1737 North St.; 1733 North St.; 706 Rawson Ave., and 607 Thompson St.

    More: Tour Spiegel Grove by lantern

    Clyde Halloween winners

    Clyde Career Women had a team of judges visit Halloween-decorated homes and businesses in the Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District that entered the annual Clyde Halloween Committee Contest. Winners:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Qdly_0wIO7Cmz00

    ● Grand marshal — 103 KenLee Drive, Green Springs, Shelia and Christ Potter, Haunted Graveyard.

    ● First place — 825 W. Maple St., Clyde, Jeremiah Corder, Monster Madness.

    ● Second place — 1004 S. Main St., Clyde, Jared Bilger, Halloween Nights (view from Lemmon Street).

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CTeG6_0wIO7Cmz00

    ● Third place — 508 S. Main St., Clyde, Lori Rogers, No Bones About It.

    ● Honorable mention — 127 S. Main St., Paden Lane - Haunted Alley.

    Other properties entered for viewing: 507 N. Main St., Clyde Nutrition; 439 Ames St., Kooky Spooky, Doll and Pet Graveyard; and 312 W, Buckeye St., Halloween.

    This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Scary good! Fremont and Clyde honor spookiest homes for Halloween

    Related Search

    W. maple St.Ames St.Hayes Ave.Rawson Ave.Wood St.Birchard Ave.

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    ‘INSECT ALERT:’ Bugs could soon ‘flood’ Ohio homes
    WTRF- 7News2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Two injured in rollover crash near Centralia
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Former Soldier Sentenced to 30 Years for 2001 Killing of Pregnant Army Specialist in Germany
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Denny's announces 150 restaurant closures, including 50 by the end of 2024
    The News-Messenger2 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy