'I wanted better for myself': Football plays big role in Ross senior's transformation

Norris Brown could have thought it was too difficult or too late.

Instead, the Fremont Ross running back decided senior year was the time to change his life. He has other outlets, but football played a huge role in his transformation.

"Sometimes kids need football more than football needs them," Little Giants coach Chad Long said. "It saved him; it made him a good young man. A life changer. Instead of being about him, it's about his teammates. You've seen him take on more responsibility and do better in school.

"He's buddies with a lot of the kids. He's doing things the right way; he needed a sense of family."

Brown wanted to make better decisions in all aspects of his life. No more fighting, and his grade point average was 3.5 last semester.

"My ways," he said. "I didn't want to be told what to do. Academics-wise, doing my work. Becoming a better person. I wanted better for myself."

Brown used football to build a foundation of focus and dedication. He last played the sport in eighth grade in Mississippi, before he came to Ross as a sophomore.

"I always had a passion for football; I was always in trouble or I couldn't, I was ineligible," he said. "Mr. Long teaches at the detention center. I used to go there a lot. He told me if I wanted to play football, I had to stay out of this place.

"When I was a sophomore, I was still in and out. When I was a junior, I wasn't eligible (to play football). I felt like I let him down, and I stepped it up at the end of junior year."

Brown wasn't going to let it happen again.

"He promised me as a junior that he'd play football for me," Long said. "'I'm going to get my grades right and play.' He kept his word. He followed through. He has a whole different demeanor as a kid. No trouble. 'Yes, sir. No, sir.' I'm proud of the kid changing his life, and football was the final thing."

Norris productive on field as well

It wasn't easy for Brown to reacclimate after not playing football in high school. He didn't know the plays, and his body wasn't accustomed to the pounding and running.

"Getting used to it, doing the drills," he said. "Getting in shape. It was hard to prepare, it started in the summer. It was hot. I live around the corner from the stadium; I woke up and went out there in the heat."

Brown rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns on only eight carries in a 56-6 nonconference victory over Toledo Waite last week. He has four touchdowns overall.

"After the things I went through, I knew I had it in me," he said. "I had to step up and do it. I was just waiting on my chance. I didn't celebrate too much, I know I'm an underdog. This is my first year. Guys have been doing it four years, returning letter winners.

"I get overlooked. When the running backs coach told me I was going to start, I knew what I was going to do: show everybody what I can do. I was excited, I had to stay humble."

Brown is a load for defenders at 5-foot-11, 200 pounds.

"He's a big running back," Long said. "If he played for four years, he'd be a stud. What he learned so fast — 'eh, it will be Week 10' — no, he's learned and his God given ability. He's hard to bring down. He's a bruising back."

Running back sees path to who he wants to be

Brown wants to play football in college, while learning to be a therapist. He has family members who are autistic, but more than that he'd like to understand people.

Why they make decisions, some of which are counterproductive. He now understands what he wants for himself.

"I just want to be successful," he said.

In addition to football, Brown likes to write music and fish.

"Anywhere," he said of casting a hook. "I caught a bunch of catfish this summer in the river in Fremont. My grandpa introduced me to fishing when I was 6."

It helps Brown remain on his current path.

"I don't have time (to be doing other things), and it takes my mind off my stresses," he said. "Football played a big part in that. You're only thinking about what you're doing. You're just thinking about catching a fish."

He also has his lyrical escape.

"I write about what I've been through," he said. "It's like a story I write in my notebook about things I've been through. I started writing music in the sixth grade. It's another way to cope with problems instead of talking about it. I can get things off my chest."

Brown wants to be remembered. He recognized he had one more chance to make sure his memories weren't filled with regret.

"Football helps you succeed," he said. "A lot of hours, staying focused. In life, you have to stay focused. I want to go to college; you have to stay focused. It was like a head start, getting me prepared."

