    • The News-Messenger

    Fremont NAACP to host candidate forum open to public

    By The News-Messenger,

    2 days ago

    The Fremont NAACP Unit 3217 B will host a candidate forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday that is open to the public.

    The forum will be held at the Greater St. James Church, 629 6th St., according to chapter President Cassandrea Tucker.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LqtjC_0wGotlK300

    Refreshments will be available. For information, call 419-492-4521 or email fremontnaacpunit3217@gmail.com .

    This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Fremont NAACP to host candidate forum open to public

