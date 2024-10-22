The Fremont NAACP Unit 3217 B will host a candidate forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday that is open to the public.

The forum will be held at the Greater St. James Church, 629 6th St., according to chapter President Cassandrea Tucker.

Refreshments will be available. For information, call 419-492-4521 or email fremontnaacpunit3217@gmail.com .

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Fremont NAACP to host candidate forum open to public