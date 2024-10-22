Kids Zone keeps youngsters busy at Wott's Farmstead on a fall Sunday

CLYDE ― Families have been visiting Wott's Farmstead, 3091 Limerick Road, for fun fall weekends.

The final weekend for activities for children is Oct. 25-27. Activities go on from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, according to Brittany Wott. The play zone for children includes a dig site, corn box, petting zoo, corn maze, pumpkin painting, zipline, plus the duck races, wagon hoops and games. Face painting with Evelyn is scheduled for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Perfect fall weather kept the farm market busy with customers Sunday, when plenty of children in the play zone.

Wott's Farmstead also offers have a u-pick pumpkin patch along with all fall decor. On the last weekend in October, the food truck is R and D Concessions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

