Democratic Party candidate yard vandalized, political signs stolen

CLYDE – It was after midnight when the revving sound of a loud truck engine, very close to her house, startled Dianne Selvey. When she got the porch lights turned on, most of her political campaign signs were gone, and deep tire ruts cut across her yard.

Selvey believes it is more than an attempt at voter intimidation, because she is also the Democratic Party candidate for state representative of the 88 th District.

It was Sunday morning, on Oct. 6, and this was the third time her yard signs had been stolen. It would be the second time she filed a report with the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office.

“It sounded the same to me. Also, it was about the exact same time of day," she said. "The first time it happened, it was 12:30 a.m. and the next time it was 12:40 a.m.”

Selvey did not have camera footage to prove it. The Sheriff’s deputy who came out to the scene recommended she install surveillance cameras. She has them now.

“She showed me the tire marks in her grass and the damage to the political signs. At the edge of the lawn, near the mailbox, there was dirt and grass ripped up from the tire marks,” wrote the deputy in the official incident report.

Selvey had about a dozen political candidate signs posted on her lawn. Most were stolen, and the remaining had been driven over. One was a 3-foot by 5-foot Harris/Walz sign.

“The first time they did it, it almost sounded like thunder, when they were taking my big sign down,” Selvey said. “I ran out there and my Kamala Harris sign was gone, and the posts that it was on, they bent those down to where I couldn’t use them again.”

She then went down the street to her brother’s house. His signs were also gone.

“Then they came back later that night, when I woke up later that morning, after talking to the deputy, and I’m telling you, I got very good service from the sheriff’s department,” Selvey said. “They were very sympathetic and thorough, I can’t say enough good things about them. He sort of thought it sounded like it was targeted toward me. I woke up the next morning and all the rest of my signs were gone. They came back.”

The smaller signs disappeared with the second round of thefts. The first instance reported was on Sept 22, and the second was Oct. 6.

Selvey considers it intimidation and she doesn’t believe this is acceptable in a democratic society.

“It’s about the opposite of what we are set up to be,” Selvey said. “I feel it’s voter [intimidation], for sure. Candidate [intimidation], is hard to say. The first time they did it, they also got my brother and the lady down the road. We don’t know their motivations, but the last time they did it, nobody else had it but me.”

All three are Democratic party supporters.

She says she’s not concerned for her safety.

“I think what you are going to find out is that other people are going to come forward," she said, adding that publishing her story doesn't scare her. "They are harassing me, they took my signs, I do know another woman who lives out in the country, and they steal her signs as fast as they can put them out.”

She knows of other people in Sandusky County who have had their signs stolen.

A friend also took a screenshot of a Facebook post, that happened since the sign stealing incidents started, she said was referencing her.

“Write down the address, if they get into office and we can’t afford food at least we will have a list of ppl that don’t own guns… lol just kidding plz don’t report me!” wrote the user.

Other posts in the discussion continue with suggestions to continue with other types of vandalism.

Selvey added, “99% of Republicans are not doing this,” Selvey said. “What they need to do is say that ‘This is not who we are. We don’t accept this. We don’t think you are cool. We’re not going to give you a participation award for this. They can certainly stop it quicker than I can put a stop to it.”

She notes that now she has to lock her doors, have a surveillance camera.

“I don’t know what would motivate them to do this. Maybe it’s to show me that they can? Maybe it’s to shut me up?” Selvey said of her candidacy. “But if they think it’s going to stop me, they are really wrong.”

Sheriff Chris Hilton has an officer continuing the investigation and extra patrols have been put in place.

"I don't want to say that the deputies know, but their experience tells them that this wasn't a traffic crash," Maj. Nick Kotsopoulous, with the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office, said. "It appeared to them that it was done purposefully, which does change things, when you start driving through somebody's front yard. That's a different level. It's different from getting out of a car and stealing a sign."

