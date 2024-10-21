Open in App
    • The News-Messenger

    Latino leaders honored for Hispanic Heritage Month

    By USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    Hispanic leaders from the Fremont area were honored at the 3rd Annual Estrella Awards Ceremony as a part of Hispanic Heritage Month.

    Translated into English, the Estrella Awards honors “our shining stars,” according to organizer Lydia Alejandro, director of La Voz de la Comunidad, Inc. The group has been organizing Hispanic Heritage Month events for 11 years for Terra State Community College.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DbUJI_0wFLS3vt00

    This year’s honorees were from four categories: education, government, community service and business.

    Bonnie Arguelles, M.Ed., was honored in the education category. She has served at Fremont City Schools for 24 years, beginning as a Classroom Teacher at Stamn Elementary School and promoted to several positions arriving at her current post, teacher on special assignment. She is responsible for coordinating EL Program, Family Engagement for Title 1, Kindergarten Readiness, Curriculum and Professional Staff Development Training. Bonnie said her inspiration for becoming a teacher was “having attentive and caring teachers” as a young student.

    Antonio Olvera, was honored in the government category. He is a senior police officer in the Fremont City Police Department, serving since 2001.

    Officer Olvera has been serving as a School Resource Officer at Fremont Middle School for past two years. He was inspired to become a police officer by his Uncle Johnny Olvera, a Police Officer in Brownsville, Texas, who kept him encouraged through his journey.

    “We appreciate Officer Olvera’s dedication to keeping Fremont safe and working with our school students to build positive relationships,” Alejandro said.

    Benita Blackburn was honored in the community service category. She has been serving the Fremont community with faith-based services at Victory Church and community for 25 years, volunteering in various capacities such as: Bible Study coordinator, Love Meals coordinator, Prayer Team Member, and Women’s Conference Coordinator and as a singer, for 25 years, with the Worship Team for Sunday Services.

    Blackburn is also a local business owner in Clyde. She recently celebrated 44 years in business with Mandy’s Hair Salon.

    “I knew at a young age she wanted to serve in a Church for God’s people,” Blackburn said.

    Felicia Obregon was honored in the business category. As owner of El Aguila Bakery, Felicia and her husband, Tomas, and his parents, began the business in 1972, in a garage on Everett Street.

    In 1996, El Aguila moved to 1810 West State Street, “where they have remained with a solid reputation of best Mexican pastries,” Alejandro said.

    Her inspiration for El Aguila Bakery has been that ”it keeps the family together,” Alejandro said. Today, Felicia’s daughter and son are also part of the family business. Felicia has shown her love for the community by donating money to Shop with a Cop, pastries and piñata’s to local schools during Hispanic Heritage Month, Piñata’s for Cinco de Mayo Festival.

    Alejandro added that the Event was well received by Terra college students, family members of honorees, and the community. Special guests who attended included: Police Chief Derek Wensinger,  Fremont City Schools Assistant Superintendent, Abby Abernathy, and Pastor Bryan Robles of Victory Church.

    “It’s important to highlight the contributions our Latino leaders, to make the community and that Diversity a strength,” Alejandro said.

    The News-Messenger/News Herald

    This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Latino leaders honored for Hispanic Heritage Month

