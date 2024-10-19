Week 9 football roundup: Who grabbed wins on Friday night?

Malakii Pinkelton ran in from 17 yards for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter Friday as visiting Port Clinton defeated Bellevue 29-26 in the Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division.

Romney Turner intercepted a pass to help seal the victory.

Mason Flicker caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Ike Brown as Bellevue (2-7, 0-3) led 26-21 after Port Clinton (3-6, 1-3) had nudged ahead when Josh Cornell caught a 38-yard scoring pass from Wyatt Yarbrough.

Brown scored from 5 yards out for a 20-14 lead in the third quarter. Yarbrough had scoring runs of 26 and 9 yards as Port Clinton led 14-12 at the half.

Brown added an 8-yard scoring run and Reid Claus returned an interception 35 yards for a Bellevue touchdown.

Port Clinton had 203 yards rushing on 37 carries.

Clyde 20, Huron 7

Brennan Wilson ran in from the 8 and 1, and Mason Flewelling scored from 5 yards out as Clyde registered the final three touchdowns in the nonleague matchup.

Adam Young had 105 yards on 21 carries as the Fliers (6-3) had 171 yards on 38 tries overall. Kam Shortridge had five catches for 80 yards and added an interception on defense.

Huron had 318 yards of offense but Clyde controlled the ball for more than two-thirds of the game.

Gibsonburg 14, Margaretta 7 (OT)

Gibsonburg won its fifth consecutive game as Grant Smith ran in from 2 yards in the SBC River Division matchup.

Grant Dawson scored from 26 yards as the Golden Bears (7-2, 5-1) capped a 93-yard drive in 16 plays to tie the game 7-7 with about 4 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Smith had 120 yards on 27 carries as Gibsonburg had 217 yards on 44 tries on the ground.

The Golden Bears held Margaretta (3-6, 3-2) to 69 yards on 34 carries, although Judah Keller ran for a 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Keller had 86 yards rushing on 26 carries and Jake Bouy completed 10 of 18 passes for 130 yards.

The Polar Bears had three interceptions on four throws on defense.

Fremont Ross 56, Toledo Waite 6

Norris Brown rushed for 120 yards and three scores on only eight tries for Ross (4-5) in the nonconference matchup.

Elijah Ysaguirre had 85 yards rushing and two touchdowns on four carries and Ben Waggoner added a scoring run as the Little Giants had 248 yards on 25 attempts overall. Jaxson Mackey caught a touchdown from Karson Kayden.

Ross held Waite to 13 yards on 32 carries and 81 yards of total offense.

Genoa 41, Rossford 0

Jaxon Magnone and Josiah Clement each caught a touchdown pass from Myles Mollenhauer in Genoa's victory in the Northern Buckeye Conference.

Luke Clement, Alex Spencer, RJ Adkins and Alex Materni each added a rushing score for the Comets (6-3, 4-2). Mollenhauer completed 14 of 19 passes for 216 yards.

Genoa had 192 yards rushing on 32 carries and 408 yards overall. Rossford had four first downs and 108 yards of offense.

Hopewell-Loudon 57, Woodmore 0

Woodmore (4-4, 1-4) struggled to move the ball with 78 yards of offense in the SBC River Division matchup.

Lucas 46, Lakota 9

Lakota fell to 2-7 with the nonconference setback.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Week 9 football roundup: Who grabbed wins on Friday night?