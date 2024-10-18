'Ticked' folks voice issues with Sandusky County Auditor at property tax meeting

Increases in property tax valuations, resulting from the recent triennial county property tax update, brought more than 100 people to the American Patriots Against Government Excess meeting, featuring Sandusky County auditor Jerri Miller as the keynote speaker.

An audible group-sigh, with muttered curses, bubbled underneath Miller’s announcement that the average increase in valuation for Sandusky County was the second lowest in the state, at 24.83%, with the highest being the 41.5% in Crawford County.

“I can’t do a thing about taxation,” Miller assured the crowd. “What I do is value your property.”

Also speaking was Rep. Gary Click, R-Vickery, and Sandusky County commissioner Russ Zimmerman, who spoke on behalf of the three commissioners, who were all present. He noted that with the quorum that this was officially a public meeting. No vote was taken.

Barbara Bristley led the meeting for American PAGE.

“We typically have 20 to 30 people at our meetings," she said. "This is large for us."

She has been the president of the American PAGE group for the last year, but the group has been in existence for more than two decades. She had read the Facebook posts from group members, noting their shock and anger at the changes in valuation, seeing some with increases as high as 47%.

A great deal of anger could be heard in room. Many arrived early at the Fremont Baptist Temple on Monday night. With distrust of the government part of many individual comments, other than the speakers and past American PAGE president Marion Bower, no one would give their name for public statements.

Most of the audience had concerns about being able to pay for increased property taxes with a fixed income.

Miller described her job as county auditor, and despite giving a number of suggestions for property owners to appeal the valuation, at the end of the meeting there was little satisfaction to be heard.

“I haven’t heard anything about saving money,” said one woman who stood up at the end. “I’m here to talk to somebody about property taxes.”

She explained how, using her smartphone, she followed the instructions Miller had just given, to see what the local sales in her designated neighborhood had affected her property valuation. She pointed out that two houses had recently sold for $675,000, in the area, but that the houses, in her opinion, were not similar to her property and the other houses on those streets also weren’t similar to her neighborhood.

Miller said that the geographical boundaries of the neighborhoods were determined in the early 1990s and could have changed since.

“What are people on fixed incomes going to do when their valuations go up 20 to 45%?” Bristley asked. “Like the prosecutor has said, there will be more foreclosures.”

Miller followed with an appeal for activism.

“It’s not the valuation, it’s the taxation,” Miller said. “We don’t have any justification to increase the valuation unless there are sales to justify it.”

She added that millages are approved by the voters and the process is determined by the legislature, “The guys we have in the office right now, Rep. Gary Click and Sen. Bill Reineke, are listening.”

"These folks are ticked," Click said. "Jerri (Miller) is in the executive branch. All she can do is execute."

State Sen. Bill Reineke, R-Tiffin, was invited, we was said to be absent for another event.

“We just need more people to speak up,” Miller said, referring to her recommendation to contact elected officials in the legislature. “We’ve already had the hornet’s nest in our office.”

Bower commented.

“It’s needed to be said and I’m glad so many people showed up to see what is happening. You can’t do anything if you don’t join forces,” Bower said. “The government is on a spending spree, and they think that the people are just going to sit back, be quiet and let it go on. We’ve got to stand up and say enough is enough.”

She didn’t know how her property would be affected, but planned to look it up, and get more involved in the property tax political process.

Sandusky County Auditor Jerri Miller’s Property Tax Background and Tips

●The Sandusky County Auditor’s office is required by the Ohio Revised Code to update the market value of every property in Sandusky County on a 3-year cycle.

●The “estimated fair market value” is the price your property would sell for in the present market. A valid sale is defined as the most probable price each property would be estimated to sell for in an open market between a willing buyer and a willing seller, neither under any pressure, and both having full knowledge about all relevant facts about the property. “The goal of the Auditor’s office has historically been to set the market valuation at 90 to 95 percent of the property's actual total value,” Miller said.

●In 2024, a 3-year update was done, called a triennial update. This differs from a full appraisal, as market value is determined through research conducted by the appraisal company. She called it a “paper update.” This update involves researching the sales that have taken place during the past three years of similar homes in the area.

“Even if a property has not been on the market for many years its value will be determined by similar home sales,” Miller said. “It is not designed to increase or decrease taxes, but to keep property values up to date with current prices paid for properties in accordance with the laws of the State of Ohio.”

● To view the 2024 preliminary values for a property, go to www.sanduskycountyauditor.us and go to “property search.” Type in your name or address to search for your parcel. Next, go to the section called “Valuation”. There will be a line with “Total Value (Appraised 100%).” This is where you will see your new 2024 preliminary market value. At the bottom of this section, is “Total Value (Assessed 35%).” This preliminary number is what will be assessed for tax purposes.

●If a property owner does not agree with their property’s (market) value, they may file a complaint form in the Auditor’s office. It should include any evidence proving the value is inaccurate.

Examples of evidence could be an independent appraisal for value purposes, analyzed sales data of similar homes in the same neighborhood, or proof that the Auditor’s information about the property contains inaccuracies.

●The Board of Revision form can be found at www.sanduskycountyauditor.us under “Forms.” The filing timeframe is from January 2nd through March 31st, 2025.

