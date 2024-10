Downtown Fremont is hosting Autumn Harvest Happenings and Farmers Market on Front Street, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

There will be a Halloween Costume Contest at the Moonshine Nightclub at 11 a.m. for adults and children.

Categories include babies, ages five to nine, ages 10 to 15, ages, 16 and older, adults, families, couples and groups. Prizes will be awarded.

There will be trick-or-treat throughout the market and at Downtown Fremont businesses. Children should look for the orange balloons to receive prepackaged tricks and treats.

Entertainment in downtown will be Brent Bliss Music throughout the market event.

There will also be a Kids Station.

For upcoming Downtown Fremont events visit https://downtownfremontohio.org .

The News-Messenger/News Herald

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Farmers Market to have fall feeling