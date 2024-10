Rodger Young Parade, 1940s

A large crowd has gathered here along Croghan Street in the mid-1940s to watch the parade commemorating Medal of Honor recipient Pvt. Rodger Young, as it passes by Fort Stephenson Square. Young was killed in World War II in the Pacific on New Georgia. His actions in a battle to attack a Japanese pill box allowed his platoon to escape after they were pinned down. In the picture is the old Elks Building on the corner of Justice Street. In the center of the photo with the enlarged courthouse behind it across Park Avenue. Young is buried in McPherson Cemetery in Clyde. (Submitted by Larry Michaels and Krista Michaels)

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: History Spotlight: Parade in Fremont