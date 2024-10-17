Open in App
    The News-Messenger

    Talk About Woodville: Recycling bins filling up fast

    By Rene Dix,

    2 days ago

    Sometimes I feel like it’s one of Woodville’s best-kept secrets. And other times, judging by how full they are, I swear at least two-thirds of Woodville residents are well aware of the seven “Aim to Be Green” recycling containers located at the Woodville Township garage.

    Curbside recycling has been available to Woodville residents for years. First, by attaching red recycling tags to trash bags when Buckeye Sanitation collected trash in the village, and now, with dedicated recycling cans that were provided by Stevens Disposal when they were awarded the current contract. But sometimes those cans are just not big enough.

    According to the township’s website, “this full-time recycling service is provided to Woodville Township residents in cooperation with the Woodville Township Trustees and the OSS Solid Waste District. Participation in the recycling program is encouraged and appreciated.”

    For those weeks when one more thing just cannot be crammed into the curbside recycling, or that cardboard box is just too large, the township recycling containers are a welcome option. Of course, there are rules: boxes must be flattened; no tissues or tissue paper; food and beverage containers should be rinsed; no hardback books but paperbacks are fine; and no plastic bags of any kind. Most importantly, absolutely no trash, which includes greasy pizza boxes.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FdTRe_0wAKffW900

    For easy reference, the complete list of what can and cannot be recycled is posted on the front of each container. A flyer that includes the same information as well as hours and contact information can be found on the township’s website.

    A recent addition to the recycling site is a designated area for scrap metal. So if you’re wondering where you can get rid of that toaster that caught fire or the fan with blades that no longer rotate, the big concrete blocks marked by a “scrap metal” sign is the place to go.

    The site is open seven days a week during daylight hours and the containers are emptied several times a week. This service is available only for residential recycling. Sorry, no businesses.

    The township garage is located just outside the village limits at 761 E. Main St. For information or questions about the “Aim to Be Green” recycling program, contact the OSS Solid Waste District at 419-334-7222, toll-free at 1-888-850-7224 or visit www.recycleoss.org.

    FFA will hold a scrap drive on Dec. 14

    Looking ahead…if you have old appliances and/or other assorted metal to dispose of and can hang onto it a bit longer, Woodmore FFA will be holding a scrap metal drive Dec. 14. Proceeds will help support the Woodmore FFA program. I will share more information in a future column.

    Food Drive

    Woodmore High School’s Contemporary World Issues class is kicking off a small project aimed at making a difference in our community. Through Oct. 18, the students will be collecting donations for the Elmore and Woodville local food pantries.

    Students will be bringing in donations to their class advisor to be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a basket filled with fun items. Community members are also welcome to donate by bringing any non-perishable goods to the High School Office during school hours.

    Pumpkin Decorating Contest

    It’s time for the Harris-Elmore Library annual pumpkin contest. Kids ages five to 13 are invited to decorate a pumpkin as their favorite storybook character.

    Pumpkins will be provided while supplies last, or you may bring your own. Pumpkins must represent a book character and may be decorated with paper, glue, paint, glitter, markers, stickers, or any other craft items. Carved entries will not be accepted.

    Pumpkins must be dropped off by Oct. 29. Voting in the library and on Facebook begins Oct, 30 with the winners announced on Halloween. Pumpkins may be picked up anytime the following week. Any not claimed by closing on Saturday, Nov. 9 will be discarded.

    Trunk-or-Treat

    Woodville United Methodist Church is hosting a trunk-or-treat for families that prefer to trick-or-treat during daylight hours from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct 27 in the church parking lot.

    Red Cross Blood Drive

    The next Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 12 to 5 p.m., Friday, Nov 1 at the Woodville Township Fire Station. Appointments may be made online at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

    Vendors Wanted

    Organizers are looking for vendors for the Solomon Holiday Craft Bazaar on Nov. 16. Information and registration form are available at solomonelementary.com or by calling the school at 419-849-3600. Deadline is Nov 1.

    Contact Rene Dix at 419-307-0914 or via email at rene.dix@email.com .

    This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Talk About Woodville: Recycling bins filling up fast

