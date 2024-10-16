Open in App
    Communities Foundation holds celebration

    By USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fslCW_0w8nFpG700

    On Oct. 10, the Sandusky County Communities Foundation (SCCF) in Fremont held a Celebration of Philanthropy at The Neeley Center.

    Angie Morelock, the 2024 Chairperson of the Foundation’s Board, welcomed over 100 attendees and shared the purpose of the event: to honor the foundation’s fund holders, donors, and supporters, provide important updates, and celebrate community grant recipients. Morelock emphasized that the event symbolizes connecting individuals who care with causes that matter, according to press release.

    Andrea Gibson, Executive Director of the Foundation, introduced the board of trustees, offered a brief history of SCCF, welcomed new fund holders, and shared the Foundation’s 2024 milestones. She highlighted the remarkable contributions of fund holders, noting that the Foundation’s Board of Trustees approved 145 awards in 2024, distributing nearly $600,000 in grants and scholarships.

    Building Community Together gives 2024 update

    The youth division of the Foundation, Building Community Together (BCT), also presented a 2024 update. Bryce Estep and Abbie Rogish discussed grants awarded to Lutz Elementary for Kindergarten Graduation, Bellevue Society for the Arts for lighting, and Gibsonburg Schools for a theatre camp. BCT member Ellis Wylykanowitz gave the invocation before a dinner was served by Terra State.

    After dinner, Denice Hirt, Foundation Board Member and Chair of the Grant and Scholarship Committee, shared insights on the Foundation’s community grant program. The Foundation received 32 grant applications totaling $214,050.93 in funding requests.

    After thorough consideration, 17 organizations were selected to receive grants, totaling $86,119.08, distributed during the evening.

    SCCF 2024 Community Grant Recipients

    Grant recipients are:

    Bellevue Society for the Arts - $816.19

    Boy Scouts of America - $3,750.

    Campfire Sandusky County - $10,000.

    Flat Rock Homes - $5,000.

    Heartbeat Hope Medical - $3,158.71.

    Humane Society of Sandusky County - $5,616.

    Liberty Center of Sandusky County - $6,450.

    Lindsey Volunteer Fire Department - $9,529.73.

    Pontifex, Inc - $5,820.09.

    Sandco's Sweeties - $563.21

    Sandusky County Agricultural Society - $4,875.

    Sandusky County Economic Development Corporation - $2,256.24

    Sandusky Township Fire Department - $9,511.89.

    Stemtown Historical Society - $582.02.

    Village of Green Springs - $6,690.

    Woodville July 4th Celebration - $1,500.

    YMCA of Sandusky County - $10,000.

    Since its founding in 1998, SCCF has provided or facilitated gifts amounting to $5.13 million, benefiting Sandusky County residents.

    Since the launch of its community grant program in 2009, SCCF has awarded $1.16 million in discretionary funds to non-profits throughout Sandusky County.

    The News-Messenger/News Herald

    This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Communities Foundation holds celebration

