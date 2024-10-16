Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The News-Messenger

    Six dogs relocate to Ohio from Florida humane society

    By Rebecca Brooks, Fremont News-Messenger,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YIKGX_0w8mVZlE00

    Six dogs were among those flown from Florida to Ohio on Oct. 12 to make room at a humane shelter for dogs and cats being displaced after Hurrican Milton.

    Sandusky County Dog Warden Kelly Pocock and staff picked up those six dogs at the Akron-Canton Airport and brought them back to Fremont to prepare the pups to find new homes.

    "They were surrendered or brought in as a stray," she said about the six dogs sent to her kennel in Fremont. "They had such a long ride."

    National association sent out plea for help

    "I got an email from the National Animal (Care and) Control Association," Pocock said about how she learned about these dogs.

    The national association was looking for kennels that could accept dogs from Florida. "We pulled as many as we could," Pocock shared, adding she had never participated in a relocation like this before.

    With the six new Florida dogs, plus a local weekend surrender of a batch of six puppies and their mother, the Sandusky County Kennel now has 23 dogs to house at its Countryside Drive location.

    The Florida dogs came from the Humane Society of Sarasota County, which arranged to fly 100 adoptable cats and dogs out of Florida to reduce its census to prepare to house dogs and cats being displaced due to Hurricane Milton. The flight to Ohio was funded by the Brissell Pet Foundation. Other animals were dropped off at various locations.

    The Sandusky County Dog Warden said her kennel accepted the six dogs even though adoptions at her kennel have been slow in 2024, the slowest she has seen since taking over her job. Some dogs have been at the kennel for months and months. She is hoping the newest occupants will find homes quickly.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IjtjY_0w8mVZlE00

    "There is not that much transition," Pocock said about getting them ready for new homes. "Most likely they will go up for adoption right away." The humane society in Florida had already done heartworm and updated the shots for the traveling dogs. "They were up for adoption down there."

    The warden wants to give the Florida dogs some time to transition from their trip. Names for the Florida dogs are Macky, Smiley, Chico, Homer, Bisquit and Meg.

    Dogs faced a long trip to Fremont kennel

    "They left Florida at 11 o'clock in the morning," she said about Saturday, while petting one dog named Smiley. "They went through three takeoffs and three landings." Saturday was a challenge for the animals and for the kennel crew picking them up.

    On Monday, Pocock and a couple staff members came in to do medical checks on the new dogs even on Columbus Day. "We are almost at capacity," the warden said about the Fremont kennel.

    The Sandusky County Dog Kennel also accepted a batch of mixed-breed puppies and their mother over the weekend. Pocock said the puppies are five and a half weeks old and will not be adopted out until they are eight weeks. One of the six puppies had to have veterinarian care as it was in serious condition and remains in separate care. The puppies are a mix of American bulldog, great pyrenees, collie and pitbull.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nr9js_0w8mVZlE00

    Pocock said the kennel not only needs more homes for its dogs and volunteers and toys.

    "No matter the good intentions, it's still a kennel. It's temporary," Pocock said about getting the dogs permanent homes.

    Information on the adoptable dogs will be on the Sandusky County Dog Kennel Facebook Page and Petfinder this week, she said.

    The adoption fee at the Sandusky County Dog Kennel is $150. The fee includes spay/neuter, four in one vaccine, one-year rabies vaccine, heartworm test, deworming, flea and tick prevention and the current year's dog license, Pocock noted. For more information on the dogs, visit the Sandusky County Dog Kennel on Facebook, https://sanduskycountydogkennel.com/adopt.php, or call 419-334-2372. The office is open weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and dog visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at 1950 Countyside Place, Fremont.

    Rbrooks@gannett.com

    419-334-1059

    This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Six dogs relocate to Ohio from Florida humane society

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Mary Lynn Skiver
    1d ago
    thank you for taking these dogs in, bless you 🙏 my rescue came from Arkansas, always adopt don't shop ❤️
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    This Small Town In Ohio Will Transport You Straight To A Different Time
    familydestinationsguide.com3 days ago
    Jelly Roll Went To Walmart To Buy His New Album, & The Employee That Helped Him Had No Idea Who He Was
    Whiskey Riff1 day ago
    Ohio Man Who Went Viral For Having Same Birthday As Wife And Twins Shot Dead At Dunkin’ Donuts
    Black Enterprise5 days ago
    Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest for Man and Woman in Prentiss County
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 hours ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    A new restaurant has opened in Perrysburg, Ohio
    Isla Chiu1 day ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza25 days ago
    Neglected dog rescued from home after owner died
    Talker2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Shenandoah man charged in theft of dirtbike
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Taylor Swift ‘Engagement Ring’ Spotted as She Attends Cleveland Guardians Game with Travis Kelce: ‘They’re Keeping It Quiet’
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy