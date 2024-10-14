Enjoy a spooky evening with lantern tours through the dark wooded grounds and stops in the historic Hayes Home during Spirit Stories at Spiegel Grove Nov. 1.

At each stop, hear spine-chilling tales of ghosts, legends and other-worldly phenomena. Warm yourself by the campfire and enjoy popcorn, apple cider and hot chocolate.

Lantern tours are offered from 7-10 p.m., with the last tour leaving at 9 p.m., and last about an hour. Tours depart every 10 minutes.

Tickets required and are $15 for non-members and $10 for Hayes Presidential members.

Advance tickets are recommended and can be purchased at rbhayes.org . Tickets also will be sold the day of the event at the museum front desk, pending availability.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Tour Spiegel Grove by lantern