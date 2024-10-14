Open in App
    Tour Spiegel Grove by lantern

    By The News-Messenger,

    2 days ago

    Enjoy a spooky evening with lantern tours through the dark wooded grounds and stops in the historic Hayes Home during Spirit Stories at Spiegel Grove Nov. 1.

    At each stop, hear spine-chilling tales of ghosts, legends and other-worldly phenomena. Warm yourself by the campfire and enjoy popcorn, apple cider and hot chocolate.

    Fremont history spotlight: Spiegel Grove in the 1880s

    Lantern tours are offered from 7-10 p.m., with the last tour leaving at 9 p.m., and last about an hour. Tours depart every 10 minutes.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uxpkQ_0w5vsRf300

    Tickets required and are $15 for non-members and $10 for Hayes Presidential members.

    Advance tickets are recommended and can be purchased at rbhayes.org . Tickets also will be sold the day of the event at the museum front desk, pending availability.

    This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Tour Spiegel Grove by lantern

    Jeff Devore
    1d ago
    Looks like fun, but the ticket prices for an event where tours are of a short length of time should be half the cost or less, especially for non-members, as families are having financial difficulty due to the effects of inflation for what are necessities in life and may not be able to afford such an extra unnecessary expense.
