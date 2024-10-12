Ross earns NLL Cardinal Division victory atop football roungup

Jadrian Brown caught touchdown passes Friday covering 65 and 20 yards from Karson Kayden as Fremont Ross topped Sylvania Southview 26-21 in the Northern Lakes League Cardinal Division.

Elijah Ysaguirre rushed for a score and Jaxson Mackey returned a blocked punt for a touchdown for the Little Giants (3-5, 2-1).

Gibsonburg 55, Willard 14

Grant Smith had scored from 19, 10 and 1 yard out for Gibsonburg in the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division.

Reece Walby ran in from 52 and 38 yards for the Golden Bears (6-2, 4-1), who have won four straight games. Walby had 125 yards on four carries and Smith had 119 yards on 14 totes.

Aiden Morant (66 yards), Grant Dawson (13) and Aiden Nims (49) added scores on the ground as Gibsonburg had 427 yards and eight touchdowns on 34 carries. The Golden Bears didn't attempt a pass.

Margaretta 35, Lakota 0

Jake Bouy tossed two touchdown passes and Judah Keller rushed for two scores for Margaretta in the SBC River Division.

Carter Luzader caught an 80-yard touchdown pass and Kale Bailey one for 36 yards. Keller scored from 40 and 2 yards for the Polar Bears (3-5, 3-1).

Cohen Gahler ran in from 7 yards for Margaretta, which notched consecutive shutouts for the first time since 2002. Ethan Thayer intercepted two passes for the second straight week and Luzader added one against Lakota (2-6, 1-4).

Sandusky 22, Clyde 21

Sandusky completed a 1-yard touchdown pass to end the game in the SBC Lake Division.

Brennan Wilson caught a 9-yard scoring pass from Jonathan Lantz for a 21-16 margin after Sandusky scored 16 consecutive points. Adam Young rushed for two touchdowns for a 14-0 advantage for the Fliers (5-3, 1-2).

Young had 116 yards on 22 carries. Kam Shortridge intercepted a pass on defense.

Edison 41, Port Clinton 7

Wyatt Yarbrough ran in from 28 yards for Port Clinton (2-6, 0-3) in the SBC Bay Division.

Tiffin Calvert 51, Woodmore 21

Landon Rich scored from 72 yards out for Woodmore in the SBC River Division.

Michael Seeger caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Calvin Lipstraw and Cole Potridge ran in from 1 yard for the Wildcats (4-3, 1-3). Rich had 162 yards on 23 carries.

Calvert scored the final 30 points.

Tiffin Columbian 28, Bellevue 14

Mason Flicker caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Ike Brown for Bellevue in the nonconference matchup.

Flicker had 123 yards on 10 receptions, returned a kickoff 76 yards and recovered a fumble, and Brown completed 17 of 36 passes for 196 yards and added a 1-yard score on the ground for Bellevue (2-6).

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Ross earns NLL Cardinal Division victory atop football roungup