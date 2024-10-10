Fort Stephenson Site, 1920s

Fort Stephenson Square is seen from the old Elks Building circa 1920s, looking southeast from the corner of Croghan and High Street. The 1877 Municipal Building is at the left, the 1885 Soldiers' Monument appears in the center and part of the 1879 Birchard Library can be seen at the right.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: History Spotlight: Fort Stephens Square