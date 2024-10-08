Open in App
    Sauerkraut festival royalty crowning a sweet cap to annual Downtown Fremont event

    By The News-Messenger,

    2 days ago

    The annual Downtown Fremont Sauerkraut Festival on Saturday treated visitors to mild temperatures and sunny skies.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eydUW_0vyPPUVw00

    More than 50 vendors were on hand for the event sponsored by Frank’s Kraut, The Garrison, Jimmy G’s and the Ohio Arts Council.

    Entertainment was provided by The Good Times Orchestra, the Culkar and Gobob Band and the Toledo Polish American Concert Band.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ux9Z_0vyPPUVw00

    Fremont's David Graham was crowned Master Brussel Sprout and Trish Koppus, also of Fremont, was crowned Little Miss Coleslaw. Other events included a cabbage toss, a grab-the-can contest, food specials and a beer garden.

    This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Sauerkraut festival royalty crowning a sweet cap to annual Downtown Fremont event

