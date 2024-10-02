Talk About Woodville: Fright Night tradition growing bigger

What started about 20 years ago as a spooky evening event geared toward adults has morphed into a family-friendly event that includes trick-or-treating at downtown businesses.

Woodville’s Fright Night grows a little bigger every year.

So many kids participated in 2023 that the Woodville Public Library handed out more than 300 goodie bags to costumed youngsters and then had to scramble to find extra toys, trinkets and craft items left from various programs to hand out as the crowds kept coming. The librarians are already assembling even more goodie bags for this year’s shenanigans and have a back-up plan just in case they run short again.

This year’s event is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the library.

The event will kick off just a little differently than normal. The FrankenChili cooks are taking a year off, so organizers have invited a few food trucks to set up shop on North Walnut for anyone who wants to grab a quick dinner before the fun begins. So far, Frank’s Fries and Holly’s Homemade Street Eats have confirmed they will be there. The trucks will open at 4:30 p.m.

Trick-or-treating at the businesses is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Anyone who would like to join in the fun is invited to find a spot to pass out treats. But be aware that it will take about a metric ton of candy to treat all the tricksters. OK, so that is a bit of an exaggeration, but when the weather is nice, the crowd is huge.

Lamp Post decorating returns

A part of the event for many years, students from Glittering Stars Dance Co and Taylor’s Tae Kwon Do will once again show off their skills with performances beginning at 6 p.m. on S Walnut St.

The “Lamp Post Decorating Contest” will be back this year with local businesses invited to decorate a lamp post, sign post, or tree along Main St. There will be two awards: Judge’s Choice and People’s Choice. Voting for the People’s Choice Award will be at the library and via Facebook beginning Monday, Oct 21. Businesses interested in decorating a post can send an email to wbca43469@gmail.com or call the library at 419-849-2744.

Safety is the top priority during the event, so please remind youngsters to use extreme caution when crossing Main Street, and that the safest place to cross is at the stoplight as Main Street traffic will continue as usual. North and South Walnut Streets will be closed.

Updates will be posted on the WBCA Facebook page . Questions may be emailed to wbca43469@gmail.com .

Pumpkin Palooza

If your family enjoys pumpkin decorating, costume contests, bounce houses and the chance to pie a teacher, then Pumpkin Palooza and Chili/Soup Cook Off is the place to be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct 12 at Solomon Lutheran Church. Admission is free.

For information, call the school at 419-849-3600.

Trunk-or-treat sign-ups

The Woodville United Methodist Church would like to will offer an alternative to trick-or-treating after dark. They are looking for individuals or groups to sign up to bring their vehicles and pass out candy at a trunk-or-treat event tentatively planned for 2-4 p.m. Oct. 27 in the church parking lot.

Sign up is open until Oct. 13, at which time they will decide if they have enough participants to hold the event. To sign up, call the church office at 419-849-2400.

Pancake breakfast drive-thru

October means it’s time for the next round of pancake breakfast fundraisers at the Woodville Fire Department. The first one of the season is 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 13. Breakfast includes scrambled eggs, chunky applesauce, homemade pork sausage and all the pancakes you can eat. Cost is $9 for adults and $8 for seniors and kids under 12. This month will include both drive-thru and dine-in options.

Stuff the Bus food drive

Woodmore school bus drivers are holding their annual Stuff the Bus food drive Oct. 21-25. Students will be given one ticket for each item they bring in and those tickets will be entered into a drawing to take place at the end of that week.

If you do not have a student at Woodmore, donations may be dropped off at the elementary school in Woodville from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The food collected during the drive will be divided between the Woodville and Elmore food pantries.

Trick-or-treat

Trick-or-Treat in the village will be 6-8 p.m. on Halloween.

Contact Rene Dix at 419-307-0914 or via email at rene.dix@email.com .

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Talk About Woodville: Fright Night tradition growing bigger