Sandusky County residents to decide issues on Nov. 5

The Sandusky County Board of Election has released a list of issues on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Bellevue City Schools will have a renewal for a 0.50 income tax for current expenses. It will run for 10 years. School treasurer Tammy Flicker said the renewal earns $1.7 million annually for the district.

Bellevue city voters also are being asked to change the term its council members serve. The ballot issue would change the current two-year term to a four-year term, according to Council President Ron Smith. Smith said if the change is approved, the council president and three council-at-large members would be elected to start a four-year term on Jan. 1, 2026. The four ward council members then would be elected to begin four-year-terms on Jan. 1, 2028.

There also would be three local options on the general election ballot across the county.

Three businesses seek Sunday sales

The Alley in Clyde A is seeking approval for Sunday sales of wine, mixed beverages and spirits at 117 W. Buckeye St.

Casey's General Store No. 4571, U.S. 20, Woodville Township, is seeking Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverages in Woodville Township.

Tim's Bar and Grill LLC, Fremont, is seeking a Sunday sales permit at 445 N. Ohio Ave., first floor.

Sandusky County Auditor Jerri Miller provided annual tax estimates for taxes and levies in the county.

In other issues, Gibsonburg Exempted Village School District is seeking a 1 mill renewal with a 1 mill increase for the Permanent Improvement. If this levy passes it will generate about $219,000 annually. The levy will cost a taxpayer $46 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value.

Three fire districts seeking renewals on fall ballot

Madison Township is seeking a 1 mill renewal for cemetery expenses that, if passed, would generate about $53,000 annually. The levy will cost a taxpayer $19 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value.

Margaretta Local School District has a 3.45 mills renewal emergency levy on the ballot. Erie County Auditor Rick Jeffery said the levy would generate an estimated $1.2 million annually for the school district. That estimate is based on current rates and valuations. He advised that those rates would change in December.

Three townships have levies on the ballot for fire protection.

Rice Township has a 2 mills renewal with a 0.75 mills increase on the ballot for fire protection. If this levy passes it will generate about $99,000 annually. The levy will cost a taxpayer $96 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value.

Townsend Township also has a fire protection renewal levy for 2 mills on the ballot. If this levy passes it will generate about $170,000. The levy will cost a taxpayer $68 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value.

Washington Township has a 2.45 mills renewal for fire protection on the ballot. If this levy passes it will generate about $195,000. The levy will cost a taxpayer $86 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value.

Ballville Township is seeking a 1.2 mills renewal for roads, streets and bridges. If it passes it will generate about $195,000 annually. The levy will cost a taxpayer $33 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Sandusky County residents to decide issues on Nov. 5