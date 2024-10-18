Open in App
    • The News Leader

    Staunton man killed in Rockbridge County crash

    By Brad Zinn, Staunton News Leader,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vbXUN_0wCK0x5H00

    ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY – Virginia State Police said a Staunton man died following a crash Thursday night in Rockbridge County.

    The single-vehicle crash took place on Va. 60 at the intersection of Wesley Chapel Road in Rockbridge County, a press release said.

    A 2008 Buick Lucerne ran off the right side of the roadway, hit a guardrail and continued over an embankment. Police said the car rolled over several times.

    The driver was identified as John Edward Nelson Young, 75, of Staunton. Young, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital in Lexington, where police said he later died.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on X (formerly Twitter).

    This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Staunton man killed in Rockbridge County crash

    Lori Snyder
    6h ago
    Well, so much for seatbelt…
    Stephenie
    2d ago
    RIP Sir
