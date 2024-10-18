Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The News Leader

    Virginia Lottery Pick 3 Night, Pick 3 Day results for Oct. 17, 2024

    By News Leader staff,

    2 days ago

    The Virginia Lottery offers multiple draw games for those aiming to win big. Here’s a look at Oct. 17, 2024, results for each game:

    Pick 3

    DAY drawing at 1:59 p.m. NIGHT drawing at 11 p.m. each day.

    Night: 5-8-8, FB: 7

    Day: 1-8-7, FB: 0

    Check Pick 3 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Pick 4

    DAY drawing at 1:59 p.m. NIGHT drawing at 11 p.m. each day.

    Night: 5-4-3-3, FB: 0

    Day: 2-6-9-7, FB: 3

    Check Pick 4 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Pick 5

    DAY drawing at 1:59 p.m. NIGHT drawing at 11 p.m. each day.

    Night: 1-2-6-8-9, FB: 2

    Day: 3-6-5-0-9, FB: 7

    Check Pick 5 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Cash4Life

    Drawing everyday at 9 p.m.

    17-20-34-40-46, Cash Ball: 02

    Check Cash4Life payouts and previous drawings here.

    Cash Pop

    Drawing times: Coffee Break 9 a.m.; Lunch Break 12 p.m.; Rush Hour 5 p.m.; Prime Time 9 p.m.; After Hours 11:59 p.m.

    Coffee Break: 06

    After Hours: 12

    Prime Time: 08

    Rush Hour: 07

    Lunch Break: 11

    Check Cash Pop payouts and previous drawings here.

    Cash 5

    Drawing every day at 11 p.m.

    13-15-24-35-40

    Check Cash 5 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Feeling lucky? Explore the latest lottery news & results

    This results page was generated automatically using information from TinBu and a template written and reviewed by a Center for Community Journalism (CCJ) editor. You can send feedback using this form .

    This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Virginia Lottery Pick 3 Night, Pick 3 Day results for Oct. 17, 2024

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena1 day ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor1 day ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Math Puzzle for October 18, 2024
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 hours ago
    West Mahanoy supervisors adopt new ordinance, revisions, purchase police car
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 days ago
    Royal Caribbean Just Added Another Item to Its "Ban List"
    J. Souza20 days ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz9 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney28 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Florida voter registration
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post9 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker23 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post14 days ago
    After outreach, feds can now start inspecting Colorado cannabis operations for safety violations
    Matt Whittaker2 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker17 days ago
    ‘Imagine a Day Without Water’ to appreciate critical importance of clean water, wastewater management
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy