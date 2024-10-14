Virginia Lottery Pick 3 Night, Pick 3 Day results for Oct. 13, 2024

The Virginia Lottery offers multiple draw games for those aiming to win big. Here’s a look at Oct. 13, 2024, results for each game:

Pick 3

DAY drawing at 1:59 p.m. NIGHT drawing at 11 p.m. each day.

Night: 5-1-0, FB: 6

Day: 7-5-3, FB: 8

Check Pick 3 payouts and previous drawings here.

Pick 4

DAY drawing at 1:59 p.m. NIGHT drawing at 11 p.m. each day.

Night: 7-5-5-2, FB: 1

Day: 7-9-2-8, FB: 4

Check Pick 4 payouts and previous drawings here.

Pick 5

DAY drawing at 1:59 p.m. NIGHT drawing at 11 p.m. each day.

Night: 9-9-1-6-0, FB: 3

Day: 8-2-6-5-1, FB: 7

Check Pick 5 payouts and previous drawings here.

Cash4Life

Drawing everyday at 9 p.m.

14-38-48-50-60, Cash Ball: 01

Check Cash4Life payouts and previous drawings here.

Cash Pop

Drawing times: Coffee Break 9 a.m.; Lunch Break 12 p.m.; Rush Hour 5 p.m.; Prime Time 9 p.m.; After Hours 11:59 p.m.

Coffee Break: 12

After Hours: 11

Prime Time: 01

Rush Hour: 13

Lunch Break: 11

Check Cash Pop payouts and previous drawings here.

Cash 5

Drawing every day at 11 p.m.

02-05-10-24-35

Check Cash 5 payouts and previous drawings here.

