    • The News Leader

    Virginia Lottery Pick 3 Night, Pick 3 Day results for Oct. 13, 2024

    By News Leader staff,

    2 days ago

    The Virginia Lottery offers multiple draw games for those aiming to win big. Here’s a look at Oct. 13, 2024, results for each game:

    Pick 3

    DAY drawing at 1:59 p.m. NIGHT drawing at 11 p.m. each day.

    Night: 5-1-0, FB: 6

    Day: 7-5-3, FB: 8

    Check Pick 3 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Pick 4

    DAY drawing at 1:59 p.m. NIGHT drawing at 11 p.m. each day.

    Night: 7-5-5-2, FB: 1

    Day: 7-9-2-8, FB: 4

    Check Pick 4 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Pick 5

    DAY drawing at 1:59 p.m. NIGHT drawing at 11 p.m. each day.

    Night: 9-9-1-6-0, FB: 3

    Day: 8-2-6-5-1, FB: 7

    Check Pick 5 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Cash4Life

    Drawing everyday at 9 p.m.

    14-38-48-50-60, Cash Ball: 01

    Check Cash4Life payouts and previous drawings here.

    Cash Pop

    Drawing times: Coffee Break 9 a.m.; Lunch Break 12 p.m.; Rush Hour 5 p.m.; Prime Time 9 p.m.; After Hours 11:59 p.m.

    Coffee Break: 12

    After Hours: 11

    Prime Time: 01

    Rush Hour: 13

    Lunch Break: 11

    Check Cash Pop payouts and previous drawings here.

    Cash 5

    Drawing every day at 11 p.m.

    02-05-10-24-35

    Check Cash 5 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Feeling lucky? Explore the latest lottery news & results

    This results page was generated automatically using information from TinBu and a template written and reviewed by a Center for Community Journalism (CCJ) editor. You can send feedback using this form .

    This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Virginia Lottery Pick 3 Night, Pick 3 Day results for Oct. 13, 2024

