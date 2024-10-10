Open in App
    • The News Leader

    National Weather Service freeze watch Thursday night through Friday morning

    By Monique Calello, Staunton News Leader,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F6E24_0w1ia66O00

    National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch in effect from late Thursday evening through Friday morning for Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro.

    WHERE: Portions of western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia, and eastern West Virginia.

    WHAT: Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees possible.

    WHEN: From late Thursday night through Friday morning.

    IMPACTS: Freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

    PRECAUTIONS: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

    CITIES/COUNTIES: Garrett-Extreme Western Allegany-Augusta-Rockingham-Shenandoah-Page-Western Highland-Eastern Highland-Hampshire-Hardy-Western Grant-Eastern Grant-Western Mineral-Eastern Mineral-Western Pendleton-Eastern Pendleton- Including the cities of Elk Garden, Keyser, Frostburg, New Market, Hightown, Mount Storm, Russelldale, Antioch, Brandywine, Franklin, Bayard, Monterey, New Creek, Stanley, Headsville, Stuarts Draft, Shenandoah, Petersburg, Sugar Grove, Staunton, Mountain Lake Park, Harrisonburg, Grantsville, Fort Ashby, Mount Jackson, Ridgeville, Romney, Oak Flat, Waynesboro, Riverton, Oakland, Strasburg, Moorefield, Luray, Woodstock, and Ruddle

    More: Poe's Place moving, Collins Market opens, Devils Backbone funding mobile food pantry: BUSINESS BEAT

    More: Staunton author releasing novel about confronting a family's heartbreaking and hurtful secrets

    More: Judge stays giraffe removal at Natural Bridge Zoo

    This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: National Weather Service freeze watch Thursday night through Friday morning

