    Top of the Morning, Oct. 28, 2024

    By JOEY WRIGHT jwright@news-gazette.com,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MtXTC_0wPB0gKK00
    Provided

    At 2 p.m. Fridays, our Kathy Reiser answers restaurant questions. Put her to the test by clicking here or email kreiser@news-gazette.com .

    Grabbing a bite with Joey Wright

    Each week, we chop it up with the folks responsible for dishing up food around the area. What restaurant should we try next? Let Joey Wright know at jwright@news-gazette.com .

    Route 45 Wayside in Pesotum has made quite an impact since opening its doors in 2007.

    Traditional American fare and an expansive backyard have helped the restaurant stand out from its perch in southern Champaign County.

    “We welcome everybody,” owner Lora Witheft said. “I feel like my staff is very friendly, welcoming, they also get to know the regulars ... we’re just a very close-knit, family-friendly bar. Yes we all have families, but they’re our family, too.”

    Route 45 Wayside’s backyard hosts plenty of events throughout the year, from family-friendly events on Sundays (from mid-April through mid-October), live music, sand volleyball leagues and bags tournaments on Thursday nights.

    “If you drive by the front, it doesn’t look like much, per se,” Witheft said. “But there’s 8,000 square feet in the back ... it’s a gathering place for families, meeting new friends, meeting old friends.”

    The restaurant’s kitchen is open from 11 a.m. through at least 9 p.m. and offers a wide range of classic bar-friendly options.

    “We have daily specials every day of the week,” Witheft said. “Today being Sunday, we offer a double cheeseburger and fries for $6.50. We have wings on Thursdays, fish on Friday ... and of course all the fried appetizers in the world.”

