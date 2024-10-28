Polling Place | Top 5 matchup between Ohio State, Penn State figures to be a doozy

WHO'S UP

Season-opening opponents Notre Dame and Texas A&M, who both climbed four spots to No. 8 and 10, respectively. The Irish pinned the lone loss on the Aggies, winning at Kyle Field 23-13. Then, somehow, Notre Dame managed to lose at home to Northern Illinois, which is 4-4 overall and 1-3 in the MAC. The Irish and Aggies control their own College Football Playoff destinies. Win out and they are in. Easier for Notre Dame, which has one ranked opponents left, Army, at neutral Yankee Stadium. A&M, which still plays playoff-bound Texas .

WHO'S DOWN

LSU. To be fair, the Tigers lost last year's Heisman Trophy winner to the NFL. No reason to think they could be as good without Jayden Daniels. Brian Kelly's team opened the season with loss in Las Vegas against Southern California. In hindsight, LSU should have said no when the request to play in the game was made. The struggles for the Trojans (they are 4-4) hurts LSU's strength of schedule. The Tigers weren't ready for surging Texas A&M on Saturday as the Aggies won by 15. Alabama comes to Baton Rouge this week and can almost end LSU's playoff hopes. Team Kelly fell eight spots in this week's poll and will take a similar plunge if they fail against the Crimson Tide.

WHO I'M WATCHING

No. 4 Ohio State at No. 3 Penn State (11 a.m., Saturday (Fox). Actually, technically, I will be watching Illinois host Minnesota in an important game for Bret Bielema's team. I might might take a look or 20 at the Buckeyes-Nittany Lions during breaks in the Illinois game. If you want what is best for the Big Ten, your rooting interest should be on the side of the Buckeyes. Ryan Day's team already has a loss to Oregon and an upcoming game against undefeated Indiana. If you want the conference to take as many as four spots in the College Football Playoff, an Ohio State win will be a big help. An 11-win Penn State is safely in the field. And Oregon isn't going to lose during the regular season, so it in a great position. Indiana needs a win against Ohio State if it doesn't win the Big Ten. That seems like too much to ask of first-year coach Curt Cignetti. He, by the way, is already the Big Ten Coach of the Year. Sorry, Dan Lanning.