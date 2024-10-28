Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The News-Gazette

    Polling Place | Top 5 matchup between Ohio State, Penn State figures to be a doozy

    By BOB ASMUSSEN asmussen@news-gazette.com,

    2 days ago

    WHO'S UP

    Season-opening opponents Notre Dame and Texas A&M, who both climbed four spots to No. 8 and 10, respectively. The Irish pinned the lone loss on the Aggies, winning at Kyle Field 23-13. Then, somehow, Notre Dame managed to lose at home to Northern Illinois, which is 4-4 overall and 1-3 in the MAC. The Irish and Aggies control their own College Football Playoff destinies. Win out and they are in. Easier for Notre Dame, which has one ranked opponents left, Army, at neutral Yankee Stadium. A&M, which still plays playoff-bound Texas .

    WHO'S DOWN

    LSU. To be fair, the Tigers lost last year's Heisman Trophy winner to the NFL. No reason to think they could be as good without Jayden Daniels. Brian Kelly's team opened the season with loss in Las Vegas against Southern California. In hindsight, LSU should have said no when the request to play in the game was made. The struggles for the Trojans (they are 4-4) hurts LSU's strength of schedule. The Tigers weren't ready for surging Texas A&M on Saturday as the Aggies won by 15. Alabama comes to Baton Rouge this week and can almost end LSU's playoff hopes. Team Kelly fell eight spots in this week's poll and will take a similar plunge if they fail against the Crimson Tide.

    WHO I'M WATCHING

    No. 4 Ohio State at No. 3 Penn State (11 a.m., Saturday (Fox). Actually, technically, I will be watching Illinois host Minnesota in an important game for Bret Bielema's team. I might might take a look or 20 at the Buckeyes-Nittany Lions during breaks in the Illinois game. If you want what is best for the Big Ten, your rooting interest should be on the side of the Buckeyes. Ryan Day's team already has a loss to Oregon and an upcoming game against undefeated Indiana. If you want the conference to take as many as four spots in the College Football Playoff, an Ohio State win will be a big help. An 11-win Penn State is safely in the field. And Oregon isn't going to lose during the regular season, so it in a great position. Indiana needs a win against Ohio State if it doesn't win the Big Ten. That seems like too much to ask of first-year coach Curt Cignetti. He, by the way, is already the Big Ten Coach of the Year. Sorry, Dan Lanning.

    Related Search

    Penn StateCollege football rankingsCollege SportsOhio StateCollege football playoffsNotre Dame performance

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Football: Buckeye defense bails out No. 4 Ohio State in 21-17 slugfest against Nebraska
    The Lantern17 hours ago
    Opinion: Ohio State’s pass rush could be the reason the Buckeyes aren’t 2024 national champions
    The Lantern1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena7 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA27 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center survey advises adults who suspect they have ADHD to seek out proper diagnoses
    The Lantern6 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz17 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune20 days ago
    Brenda Sykes Made History as the Sole African-American Actress in the 'Ozzie & Harriet' TV Franchise
    Herbie J Pilato6 hours ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker28 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern15 days ago
    The genesis of Christian nationalism: How the religious right came to influence the 2024 election
    Wisconsin Watch3 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist view of news — Hurricane, candy!, climate change deniers, Columbus Day
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago
    Follow the money: McConnell’s fundraising lowest in years, Beshear’s PAC?, Hal Rogers PAC spending
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy