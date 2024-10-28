Campus Conversation | Do night owls and early risers vote differently?

Aleks Ksiazkiewicz is an associate professor of political science at the University of Illinois. Provided

On Mondays, higher-ed beat writer Luke Taylor will go one-on-one with a faculty member at the University of Illinois. Today: ALEKS KSIAZKIEWICZ , associate professor of political science. He studies the intersection of genetics, psychology and political behavior.

We all sleep, but I don’t think most people would connect sleep behavior to politics. What inspired you and other researchers to look into this link?

My main area of study is how the fact that we are embodied, biological creatures impacts our political attitudes and behaviors. I'm always on the lookout for features of our biology that might play a role in how people make decisions.

I got interested in sleep specifically because there is so much variation between people, such as comparing early risers and night owls, how long people sleep, and the quality of people's sleep.

It turns out there's so much to it that I'm writing a co-authored book titled "Sleepy Citizenship: The Biopolitics of Rest in American Democracy."

What are some of the most notable correlations between sleep behaviors and political ideologies?

In the U.S., early risers tend to be more politically conservative and night owls tend to be more liberal. There are, of course, lots of exceptions to this general pattern; if you're a conservative night owl or a liberal lark, you're not alone!

This pattern seems to depend on cultural and geographic factors because it holds in some countries around the world, but not in others. It's very consistent in the U.S.

One specific study you worked on looks at the relationship between sleep duration and voter turnout. Are people who get the right amount of sleep choosing our next president in a few weeks?

People who get all different amounts of sleep are choosing our next president! But my work suggests that adults who follow the CDC recommendations for sleep (7 hours or more per night for most adults) are more likely to turnout to vote.

That may be because inadequate or low-quality sleep reduces the motivation to participate in electoral politics. Sleeping too much can also reduce turnout, perhaps because of comorbidity with depression and other health conditions.

In your work on twins, you looked into the genetic and environmental reasons behind gender differences in expressed political interest. What are some of the major reasons you found for why men and women have different political interests?

We found evidence for the idea that boys are in an enriched environment for politics; that is, boys are still more likely than girls to be encouraged to engage with and think about politics.

This is consistent with other work that finds that by sixth grade both boys and girls tend to think of political leaders as men with masculine traits, whereas younger girls are equally likely to associate leadership with women and men.

The man-politician association likely comes down to a mix of deliberate and accidental gender socialization by parents, how we teach about politics and history in schools, and the persistent gender gap in high office.

Men still outnumber women in Congress by a wide margin despite large gains over the past thirty years and that affects that kind of role models that kids, teens, and young people starting their careers see.

People talk about “nature vs nurture” a lot, but you actually study the concept of behavioral genetics. How much are people biologically predisposed to believe or vote a certain way?

The short answer is that twin studies suggest that genes do account for a sizeable chunk of political differences between people.

Monozygotic (identical) twins are more similar to each other politically on average than dizygotic (fraternal) twins; if politics was entirely environmental, then there's no reason why twins who are more genetically similar should be more politically similar, too.

However, instead of "nature vs nurture," I think it's more useful to think about complex traits as arising from the interaction of genes and environments. Consider adult height: both genetics and childhood nutrition have big effects on height, and their effects depend on each other.

Twin studies show that the same applies to politics. People have predispositions that affect how they think about the world and those predispositions interact with the political environment they live in (the times, their family, friends, schooling, and so on).

Put the same person in a different environment, and they'll likely develop different views. Put two different people in the same environment, and they won't be carbon copies of each other either.

In another study, you looked at the relationship between risk tolerance, political participation, and preference for bitter flavors. Is it possible to predict someone’s political behavior just by the food they enjoy?

We find some evidence that people who like bitter tastes are more likely to participate in politics and others have found that bitter taste sensitivity is related to greater conservatism, although it's early days for this research.

But I think we can gain insight into a person's politics from their food preferences because of the cultural meaning we give to different kinds of food.

For instance, vegans and vegetarians are more likely to be on the left, beef-lovers on the right, and I expect that has more to do with people's views about climate politics and animal welfare than it does their physiological differences in taste preferences.

Why do you believe that it’s important to understand the link between biology, environment and political beliefs?

Our biology makes politics possible. We are all experiencing the world through our bodies.

In some ways, that means we have a common frame of reference because we are all human beings rather than some other species that experiences the world in a completely different way.

On the other hand, being embodied means that each of us also experiences the world in different ways. Your brain doesn’t work exactly the same as anyone else's and no one has direct access to reality and truth.

For me, the bottom line is to have some humility and recognize that the reason we disagree politically is, in part, because we experience the world in different ways. That doesn't mean we can't or shouldn't be critical of each other, but we should try to understand how others arrive at their beliefs.

It does mean that political disagreement is unavoidable, it's part of the human condition, and I think that means that we need to have political institutions that let us disagree with each other peacefully rather than through force.