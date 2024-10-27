Open in App
    The News-Gazette

    It's Your Business I Couple opens Campustown café

    By JANA WIERSEMA jwiersema@news-gazette.com,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KYNpt_0wO3Rv8Z00
    Buy Now Up and running: Jackie Wang, left, and Yuting Jin at their new business, Hey Bobo Café at University and Wright in Champaign. Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

    Email business news to Jana Wiersema at jwiersema@news-gazette.com .

    Yuting Jin loves coffee. There's just one problem, said her husband, Jackie Wang.

    “She doesn’t like any coffee outside of her own,” he said. “So I told her just to open our own coffee shop, and you can make whatever coffee you want.”

    Jin decided to go for it, and the couple opened Hey Bobo Café, at 608 E. University Ave. in Champaign on Oct. 17.

    Wang said their first day of business was “a little bit slow.” However, he added that they did not advertise the opening much, aside from letting a nearby apartment building know.

    When asked where the name “Hey Bobo” came from, he said it was once again inspired by Jin.

    “It just came out of my wife’s head, because we also sell bubble tea, right?” he said. “So bubble, Bobo, Hey Bobo. It sounds friendly and fun. And our logo is actually a portrait of my wife holding a bubble tea on her head.”

    Hey Bobo Café serves “authentic coffee,” milk tea and different varieties of toast with sweet or savory toppings, he said. They’re also considering adding bubble waffles later on.

    Pets are welcome inside the café and treats are available, including a one-cent “pup cup.”

    Additionally, a 15 percent discount is available to healthcare workers who present their badges, as a “small way of acknowledging the big difference you make every day.”

    ‘Mor Chikin’ now available in Mattoon

    A new Chick-Fil-A opened its doors to customers on Thursday.

    The restaurant, located at 1320 Fort Worth Way in The Shops at Emerald Acres, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with the drive-thru open until 10 p.m.

    It’s estimated that the business, run by local owner-operator Patrick Ryan, brings about 105 jobs to Mattoon, Chick-Fil-A officials said.

    Ryan lives in Mattoon with his wife, Kirstin, and their three children: Rhett, Sawyer and Harper.

    “I am so grateful for the opportunity to open the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Mattoon community,” Ryan said. “Just as I cherish my own memories of visiting Chick-fil-A for the first time, it’s my passion to create those same remarkable experiences for our guests. Our restaurant looks forward to being a place where we can have a positive impact on the lives of our team members, guests and the community.”

    Streaming and screaming

    Several locally-made, fright-filled films are available for online streaming, according to Experience Champaign-Urbana and Flyover Film Studios.

    “The film scene in the Champaign-Urbana area has long been active, and continues to grow,” said ECU Director of Event Services and Film Mark Brown. “The immense talent in our region has led to increased productions, economic development, and job creation. By supporting these efforts in the community, we can create an environment where this art form can thrive.”

    The following films were made locally and can be streamed online:

    • “Revealer” was made in downtown Champaign in August 2020 by director Luke Boyce. It is available on Amazon.
    • “Black Mold” was made entirely in Champaign County in spring of 2022 and was directed by John Pata. It is available on Tubi and a big-screen showing with a special presentation and behind-the-scenes panel is being planned for this fall, with details to be announced.
    • “Brooklyn ’45” was produced by Champaign filmmakers with the set designed by a Champaign art department in winter 2021. It is available on Amazon.
    • “Curse of the Sin Eater” was shot in the summer of 2022 by many local Champaign crews and features on-screen appearances by Dustin Hoke and Hoke Construction. It is available on Tubi, Roku and Amazon.
    • “Slice” was made in the summer of 2016 by many Champaign locals and features Chance the Rapper. It is available on Amazon and Cinemax.
    • “Final Summer” was made by Champaign director John Isberg. It is available on Plex, Pluto TV and Tubi.

    Viewer discretion is advised for children.

    Chipotle offers late-night hours for Halloween

    For those looking for something sweet rather than scary to celebrate All Hallow’s Eve, Chipotle is offering extended hours at its Campustown location, 528 E. Green St. in Champaign. The location, along with about 50 other college town restaurants across the country, will be open until 11:59 p.m. on Halloween night, the brand said.

    Additionally, the chain is reprising its annual “Boorito” promotion, in which Chipotle Rewards members who show up in costume on Halloween can receive a $6 entrée in-restaurant from 3 p.m. to close at locations in the United States.

    You’re a wizard, Harry

    However, the fantastical fun doesn’t stop when the calendar rolls over to November. From 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Downtown Danville will be transformed into locations from the Harry Potter series.

    “PotterFest” will include a scavenger hunt, with maps available at participating downtown shops. Those who finish the challenge can bring their completed work back to the Masonic Temple by 7:30 p.m. to be entered into a prize drawing.

    There will also be a variety of booths, products and activities at the Masonic Temple and a trivia tournament at the temple plaza at 6 p.m., with registration starting at 5:30 p.m.

    “Don’t forget to stop by Hogwarts at the Danville Public Library and other downtown businesses to catch your favorite scenes from ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince!’” Danville city officials said. “Treat yourself to a Butterbeer at various locations on North Vermilion Street or a magical treat at Vermilion River Beer Company from Kayla’s Chic Treats. See if you can find Hagrid in the Forbidden Forest, visit Dementor Cove, or perhaps try your hand at Quidditch in Danville Public Library’s lawn!”

    Vermilion Street will be closed between West Seminary Street and just south of North Street from 4 to 8:15 p.m. for the event. North Street will be closed from North Franklin Street to North Hazel Street.

    Pet-Friendly cafesNew business venturesBubble teaJackie WangE. University Ave.Jana Wiersema

