    • The News-Gazette

    Top of the Morning, Oct. 26, 2024

    By JIM ROSSOW jrossow@news-gazette.com,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xVzbc_0wN0MXtg00
    The south-facing ‘I’ on a grain bin to the west of Interstate 57 north of Tuscola. Provided
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VPHWm_0wN0MXtg00
    Buy Now Another sign of Illini football’s growing popularity: A giant ‘I’ has been painted on a grain bin along Interstate 57 north of Tuscola. Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

    Want to purchase today’s print edition? Here’s a map of single-copy locations.

    George Obernagel, as big of an Illini fan as you’ll find, lives in southern Illinois and owns farmland in Douglas County. When his land tenant in Tuscola — area farmer Dan Meyer — finished building a 50,000-bushel bin used to store corn on the west side of Interstate 57, Obernagel put in a request to make his game-day trips to Champaign even better:

    “He said ‘We have to put an ‘I’ on it big enough so I can see it when I’m driving up for games,’” Meyer said.

    Meyer, a 1987 grad who ran track at the UI, was all for it. He asked family friend and Tuscola High grad Aaron Weaver — owner of Aaron Weaver Painting — to work his magic. Days before the Illini’s season opener against Eastern Illinois, Weaver finished the 18-foot-high, 12-foot-wide, orange-with-blue-trim thing of beauty.

    “One of the funner things I’ve done,” Weaver said. “I’ve had a ton of people randomly text me about it, people who haven’t talked to me in who knows how long.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b3XKZ_0wN0MXtg00
    Spotlights illuminate the 'I' at night. Provided

    As Obernagel drove by on his first trip to Memorial Stadium after the conversion, Meyer was atop the bin waving an orange T-shirt to celebrate the moment. Illinois went on to win and — at 6-1 — is one of college football’s best stories.

    “We must have done something right,” Weaver said. “It’s a good luck charm.”

    Meyer arranged for an LED worklight to illuminate the ‘I’ at night. There’s been talk of adding artwork to the north side of the bin to entertain motorists traveling south on I-57.

    “Yes, there’s been a lot of reaction to it,” Meyer said, “and it’s all been positive. People just love it.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ohonh_0wN0MXtg00
    Aaron Weaver Painting produced the south-facing ‘I’ on a grain bin to the west of Interstate 57 north of Tuscola. Provided

