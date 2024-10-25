Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The News-Gazette

    Scaring is caring: 'Charity haunt' now in 10th year

    By JANA WIERSEMA jwiersema@news-gazette.com,

    2 days ago

    MONTICELLO — Chad Smith has always loved Halloween and all of the chills and thrills that come with it.

    So naturally, when a friend asked for help building a small haunted house in his attached garage in 2014, Smith was all in.

    “I think we had like four or five little rooms,” he said. “There wasn’t a huge crowd, but we did get some people that came out and walked through, and I was just hooked. And each year it got bigger and bigger.”

    The “charity haunt,” which has become known as Nightmare at Fox Hill, opened for its latest season earlier this month at the Monticello Theatre, 1406 N. Market St.

    This year’s proceeds will go to the Monticello Theatre Association to help the nonprofit pay for royalties and building improvements, said Smith, owner and operator of Nightmare at Fox Hill.

    This is their third year of giving to the MTA and teaming up with the group to hold the haunted house at the theater.

    The theme is “Fox Hill Hospital.” Smith explained that, during last year’s event, a witch cast a spell on the town of Fox Hill that caused “mass chaos,” and the local hospital is still dealing with the fallout.

    Of course, it doesn’t help that most of the “doctors” are actually asylum patients who never took the oath to do no harm.

    The cost is $15 for a regular ticket and $25 for a fast pass. The haunt will be open from 7 to 10:30 p.m. today and Saturday.

    Additionally, there will be “scare-free” trick-or-treating from 5 to 8 p.m. on Halloween, with families able to come to the haunted house and get sweets for free from the actors, who will be out of costume with all the lights on.

    Then, once everyone’s back in full-scare-mode, the haunt will be open from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.

    Nov. 1 will mark the grand finale: a blackout event from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Organizers will give groups of four one glow stick to share and “wish you the best of luck,” Smith said.

    When asked just how scary Nightmare at Fox Hill is, Smith replied that it varies from person to person, though they do their best to give everyone as much of a fright as possible.

    “We don’t let up,” he said. “We go as hard as we can. I’ve got great volunteers and great actors. And unfortunately, nothing warms our dark heart more than to get somebody to scream.”

    It’s recommended that no one under the age of 10 attend, though Smith added that parents are the best judge of what their children can handle.

    Ever the Halloween fanatic, Smith puts a lot of effort into making Nightmare at Fox Hill a roaring success, doing everything from attending classes and conventions to even studying feng shui so he can turn its principles upside-down to create an environment that automatically sets guests on edge.

    “I’m basically thinking about it 365 days a year,” he said.

    In his day job — i.e., when he’s not scaring the living daylights out of people — Smith is an electrician. Before that, he was a police officer for 20 years.

    He was recently on Mike in the Morning to talk about Unsub Masks, a side business where he makes and sells masks to help offset the cost of running Nightmare at Fox Hill.

    The charity haunt is entirely run by volunteers, and the only money they keep is the amount spent on supplies, Smith said. The rest goes to the charity of choice.

    “There’s no way I could do this without the team that I have,” he said.

    The group has to put their heads together each year to figure out how they’re going to one-up their previous fright-fests, Smith said.

    Still, he feels that they always manage to do it.

    “Payment for me, every year, is that first group of kids that screams and gets scared out of their minds, and then they laugh,” Smith said.

    Related Search

    Haunted house experiencesHalloween eventsMonticello theatre associationChad SmithFox hillMta

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of Naomi Judd: A Tragic Look Back Two Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast3 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza18 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern10 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Here’s when early voting begins on the First Coast
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center survey advises adults who suspect they have ADHD to seek out proper diagnoses
    The Lantern1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Meet Asiago: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 hours ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    JD Vance returns to Tucson to rally Republicans and woo independents
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy