Top of the Morning, Oct. 25, 2024

When Beth Owens started bartending at the Big Four Tavern in Danville four years ago, it seemed like just a temporary gig.

“I started doing it for extra money, my daughter was in college and it worked with my schedule,” Owens said. “My daughter is now graduated and I still love the job.”

She says the main reason she loves it is the people, whether they’re the group of regulars who are like family to her or new customers who can share their stories.

Owens really loves when those new customers become regulars because they liked the bar so much.

“We celebrate birthdays and successes, we support each other in hard times, I know about their families and jobs,” Owens said. “We all love our Danville community, we look out for one another — truly some of the best people I have ever met.”

Her favorite drinks to make are “baby beer” and “pickleback shots” and while she doesn’t drink much herself, her current go-to is Jim Beam Stag with Dr. Pepper.

Owens has a whole list of reasons people should come to the Big Four, between the drink selections, big screens for sports and friendly atmosphere, but she sums it up simply: “It’s a great place to be.”

If she isn’t serving up drinks at the bar, she might be serving up pizza at Jocko’s, or traveling, especially if there’s a beach to go to. That, or she’s watching football or baseball — especially the Cardinals.