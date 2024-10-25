Few shooting incidents in October thus far in Champaign, Urbana

CHAMPAIGN — October is nearing its end in relative peace for the Champaign Police Department, with only four shooting incidents after a summer that, overall, saw an increase in incidents over last year.

July stands out for the year thus far with 15 shooting incidents and 10 individuals struck by gunfire.

None of the incidents in October involved anyone being struck; Champaign police record anything involving any gunfire as a “shooting incident.”

While there were also four shooting incidents last October, this still represents an overall decline from 25 in October 2021 and 11 in October 2022.

The Urbana Police Department only received two reports of shots fired thus far in October, one of which was in Champaign, but UPD responded.

Meanwhile, Champaign police have made progress on one open case with the arrest of Donnie Caldwell Jr., 27, who has been charged with three Class X felonies for his alleged involvement in a June 1 shooting which left two men injured.

He faces one charge of attempted first-degree murder, which would carry a minimum sentence of 31 years or a maximum of life in prison and a possible fine of up to $25,000 if he is convicted.

Caldwell also faces two charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, which each carry sentences of 6-30 years in prison and possible fines of up to $25,000 if he is convicted.

Caldwell was arrested Wednesday and arraigned Thursday, appearing in court by video conference from the Champaign County Correctional Center.

His pre-trial detention hearing is scheduled for this morning.

Police investigations indicated that Caldwell and the two shooting victims were in the parking lot of a business near the intersection of Mattis and University avenues when Caldwell fired multiple shots and the men were struck.

Both men fled the scene to seek help.

In requesting Caldwell be held in the correctional center until his pre-trial detention hearing, Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said that since the shooting occurred in a public place, Caldwell was identified via eyewitness reports.

Caldwell has also been charged with criminal trespass, a Class 4 felony, on Oct. 23, the day he was arrested.

He is not being detained on that count, but Champaign County Judge Brett Olmstead handed down a no-contact order for the residence in which he trespassed and the individual who resides there.