Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The News-Gazette

    Few shooting incidents in October thus far in Champaign, Urbana

    By LUKE TAYLOR ltaylor@news-gazette.com,

    2 days ago

    CHAMPAIGN — October is nearing its end in relative peace for the Champaign Police Department, with only four shooting incidents after a summer that, overall, saw an increase in incidents over last year.

    July stands out for the year thus far with 15 shooting incidents and 10 individuals struck by gunfire.

    None of the incidents in October involved anyone being struck; Champaign police record anything involving any gunfire as a “shooting incident.”

    While there were also four shooting incidents last October, this still represents an overall decline from 25 in October 2021 and 11 in October 2022.

    The Urbana Police Department only received two reports of shots fired thus far in October, one of which was in Champaign, but UPD responded.

    Meanwhile, Champaign police have made progress on one open case with the arrest of Donnie Caldwell Jr., 27, who has been charged with three Class X felonies for his alleged involvement in a June 1 shooting which left two men injured.

    He faces one charge of attempted first-degree murder, which would carry a minimum sentence of 31 years or a maximum of life in prison and a possible fine of up to $25,000 if he is convicted.

    Caldwell also faces two charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, which each carry sentences of 6-30 years in prison and possible fines of up to $25,000 if he is convicted.

    Caldwell was arrested Wednesday and arraigned Thursday, appearing in court by video conference from the Champaign County Correctional Center.

    His pre-trial detention hearing is scheduled for this morning.

    Police investigations indicated that Caldwell and the two shooting victims were in the parking lot of a business near the intersection of Mattis and University avenues when Caldwell fired multiple shots and the men were struck.

    Both men fled the scene to seek help.

    In requesting Caldwell be held in the correctional center until his pre-trial detention hearing, Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said that since the shooting occurred in a public place, Caldwell was identified via eyewitness reports.

    Caldwell has also been charged with criminal trespass, a Class 4 felony, on Oct. 23, the day he was arrested.

    He is not being detained on that count, but Champaign County Judge Brett Olmstead handed down a no-contact order for the residence in which he trespassed and the individual who resides there.

    Related Search

    Violent crimePolice investigationsChampaign police departmentGun violence declinePublic safety concernsChampaign county

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Steve
    20h ago
    Wait til November
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast3 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza1 day ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern10 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group12 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker18 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Here’s when early voting begins on the First Coast
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center survey advises adults who suspect they have ADHD to seek out proper diagnoses
    The Lantern1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy