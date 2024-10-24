Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The News-Gazette

    2024-25 High School Confidential: Week 5

    By JIM ROSSOW jrossow@news-gazette.com,

    2 days ago

    Want to purchase today’s print edition? Here’s a map of single-copy locations.

    Sign up for our High School Confidential newsletter here .

    Welcome to Year 9 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College. It's an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Thursday through April, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.

    At least once a week, we’ll also hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.

    Feedback? Email N-G/VP Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.

    On to this week's report ...

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JjGZJ_0wK7n2gh00

    Academy High

    Spanish 1 and 2 classes celebrated each other's quinceaneras as a group. During the celebration, students ate cake and created dresses using resources from around the school. The large group was split, and their outfits were created in three teams. An all-school contest was held, and the results were to be announced on Monday, declaring who had the best and most creative dress.

    — Maegan Frye

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GEIWu_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qpWkm_0wK7n2gh00

    ALAH

    The Knights took on Arcola in the 133 Showdown, a doubleheader that included the varsity volleyball teams competing before the varsity football game. The Knights came out on top in both games! The Knights also used this game to recognize their seniors. Volleyball seniors pictured: Alayna Plank, Maggie Benedict, Addison Yeakel, Mackenzie Condill and Sara Herschberger. Football seniors pictured: Adam Morgan, Maddix Stirrett, Johnathan Shain, Tiago Taborra, Ryan Appleby, Mackenly Bowles, Jacob Tighe and coach Ryan Jefferson.

    — Addison Yeakel

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GlulV_0wK7n2gh00

    Arcola

    Students proudly wore pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month for their annual Pink Out. Not only did students and staff bring awareness, they also honored the strength and resilience of survivors. In addition, the volleyball team created a fundraiser and donated $180.

    — Stephanie Garza

    Argenta-Oreana

    The Class of 2025 held a bake sale at lunch last Wednesday to raise money for its class trip — and it was a hit! Some of the yummy, $1 items that sold out were brownies, chocolate chip cookies and pumpkin muffins. President Ben Kapper and Vice President Alexis Corley showed their dedication to the class by running the bake sale. That’s so “sweet” of them!

    — Gabby Laskowski

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tWzJp_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=426wWy_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37TATV_0wK7n2gh00

    Armstrong

    Two students who participated in the Prairieland CEO class helped to host a golf outing at Willow Pond Golf Course in Rantoul. The outing had a turnout of 13 teams with numerous hole sponsors. Photo courtesy Sarah Mussman.

    — Tierney Moran

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q50mJ_0wK7n2gh00

    Bement

    A Wizard of Oz-themed Homecoming Week included spirit days: "Poppies Will Put You to Sleep: Pajama Day," "Welcome to Kansas: Western Day," "Ruby Red Rhymes: Rhyme Without Reason Day" and "Home Sweet Homecoming: School Spirit Day." The annual bonfire took place last Wednesday night, and the football team played a tough game against Argenta-Oreana on Friday night. Homecoming king and queen Brayden Strack and Gabrielle Block were crowned at coronation on Saturday before the dance. Pictured: homecoming court, left to right: returning king Evan Fogerson, Ian Glennon, Tierra Taylor, Maximus Wilson, Block, Brayden Strack, Kylie Ross, Cliff Strack, Marley Olsen and returning queen Caroline Hill.

    — Gabby Block

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0syjRM_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZx0p_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L6JuE_0wK7n2gh00
    Buy Now
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a7HRx_0wK7n2gh00
    Buy Now

    BHRA

    On Oct. 10, FFA members served 135 meals during Harvest Lunch. This annual event was held at the Rossville and Bismarck grain elevators. Farmers were served pork burger lunches provided by the FFA members and alumni. In addition, snack bags were graciously donated by local community members and businesses such as Small Town Famous, Such Seeds, Potter Farms, Richard Knight and Hay Loft Feeds. The hardworking students included Kandace Behrends, Maddy Dillon, Madison Heidrick, Cami Carpenter, Maya McCool, Weston Norton, Elliott Kloth, Danielle Behrends, Leah Huls, Max Carley, Reed Zarate and Alex Wombles — under the direction of Mallory Ames.

    — Sydney Creason

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j4kPz_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mPXIp_0wK7n2gh00

    Blue Ridge

    Last Wednesday, the FFA chapter hosted glow bingo. Thirty people showed up, and it was a great time. Candy bars were given as prizes, which is always something to compete for.

    — Carsyn Stiger

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gOjwn_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UUKcy_0wK7n2gh00

    Cerro Gordo

    On Friday, students from Cerro Gordo joined Bement for their homecoming parade. Cerro Gordo’s students were transported to Bement on buses to join the fun ahead of the Cerro Gordo/Bement Broncos football game against the Argenta-Oreana Bombers later that night.

    — Peyton Lents

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EfmT1_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FMDk4_0wK7n2gh00

    Chrisman

    Last Thursday, the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America officer team traveled to Charleston for the Fall Leadership meeting, put on by Grayson Strange. She spoke to nearly 200 FCCLA members in the area, enlightening them on the state theme, encouraging them to participate in service, and orienting them to the conference. The keynote speaker, Jason Lindsey, spoke about using science experiments to bond families and communities. Additionally, there were many workshops to educate students on community service, the Eastern Illinois University campus and many Family and Consumer Science-related topics. Chrisman attendees — some pictured with adviser Jamie Stokes — had a fantastic time seeing old friends, learning new skills and supporting Strange in her tasks for the conference.

    — Grayson Strange

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yveZP_0wK7n2gh00

    Cissna Park

    Homecoming court was announced at the volleyball team's win against Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Homecoming isn't till Nov. 2, but students decided to vote and announce early this year. Keegan Reed and Savannah Kaeb were crowned king and queen. Pictured: JJ Martinez, Kendyl Neukomm, Asher Scheffer, Annika Stadeli, Josie Neukomm, Seth Walder, Julia Edelman, Sarah Chatterton, Isaac Phelan, Reed and Kaeb.

    — Julia Edelman

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b5cqP_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CO79o_0wK7n2gh00

    Fisher

    A week of home volleyball matches this week — Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday — offered a great opportunity for students to come out and be a part of the Carrot Crew, a notoriously rowdy student cheering section that has gained and maintained a reputation.

    — Emma Jent

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dsfkk_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PdCyB_0wK7n2gh00

    Georgetown-Ridge Farm

    Since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, cheerleaders showed support by wearing pink at the football game against Salt Fork. Top to bottom, left to right: Emmerson Wilson, Olivia Pearson, Cheyanne Ore, Annistyn Thomas, Madi Spesard, Sophia Loucks, Tiffany Taylor, Peyton McComas, Paris Pope, Jaiden Stelzer and Mackenzie Jackson. Said Principal Kevin Thomas: "Breast cancer awareness is very important to our GRHS family, as it fosters understanding and support within the community. Our students know it is important to create a culture of compassion and support for those affected by breast cancer. We try to do our best to stand united in raising awareness."

    — Jaiden Stelzer

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p1cwt_0wK7n2gh00

    Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

    October Student of the Month is Ryker Gruer, who participates in football and basketball. He was nominated by Brittany Hari for his hard work and leadership in class as well as his respect toward teachers and classmates. Also, several students were accepted into the Illinois Music Education Association: Lucas Clinton, Kaleb Lockhart, Calvin Rachiel, Bradley Feilds, Evan Killian and Esther Zook.

    — Anna Warren

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jTlvq_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZeaY_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ffUme_0wK7n2gh00

    Heritage

    The school’s FFA chapter held a petting zoo for Heritage Elementary students. The kids loved the animals, including Alex Tatman's pet pig, Lulu, who found her love for Twinkies, as well as fan-favorite Hazel, the three-legged goat.

    — Madi Wilson

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WX1B5_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03wwnV_0wK7n2gh00

    Hoopeston Area

    On Thursday, Taylor Page received a sendoff to the IHSA state golf tournament. Students lined the hallways for our Walk of Champions for those who participate at state events. Taylor walked through to smiles and applause as the band also played the school song. She said she feels “very excited and was honored to be able to go to state” at Red Tail Run Golf Club in Decatur on Friday and Saturday.

    — Macy Warner

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PXr2L_0wK7n2gh00

    Iroquois West

    Technology and career students were given the opportunity to tour the facilities of Incobrasa, an agricultural production company in Gilman. They spoke to different heads of departments, learning about topics such as safety, human-resource skills and interview and application tips. Photo courtesy Carrie Miller.

    — Traeh Kissack

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bTOdA_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3BI4_0wK7n2gh00

    Judah Christian

    Last week, the co-ed soccer team finished its season, recognizing 11 graduating seniors: Braydon Mora, Nati Eisenmenger, Thomas Stroud, Jacob Gordon, Noah Aldridge, Zoe Taylor, Ella Johnson, Gloria Okeke, Zach Schaefer and Max Li. Not pictured, Mary Garza. Mora, who had never played as a goalie before, stepped into the position for the last month of the season. In one impressive game, Braydon made 39 saves, tying for the fourth-highest in high school for Illinois. Pictures courtesy Zoe Taylor and Angel Taylor.

    — Maggie Newell

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q0J7J_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eflLz_0wK7n2gh00

    LeRoy

    The school’s FFA chapter hosted “Feed the Farmers” on Oct. 16. Officers Allie Backer, Chase Steege, Mathew Carlson, Claire Kuipers, Nathaniel McKinney, Kyleigh Baker, Peyton Ford and Paul Toohill went to the local elevator and handed out lunch consisting of Avanti’s sandwiches, chips, a drink and cookies provided by the school’s LIFE program. Baker explained why FFA hosts the event. “Since they feed us, we like to give them a little meal. They spend on average 10 to 12 hours a day in the machinery not taking breaks.” The officers also gave lunches to truck drivers and people working in the fields. FFA is managed by Jason Perry, the high school’s agriculture teacher. Pictured: Toohill and Carlson.

    — Molly Scheuer

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36yEpq_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24pUoN_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1idtVA_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WDe5w_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12SO0I_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jbJb8_0wK7n2gh00

    Milford

    On Friday against Martinsville, football and football cheer teams had their Senior Night to honor Preston Janssen, Cabery Brown, Mychelle Wood and Caleb Clutteur. Even though the game ended with a 50-30, we are proud of our seniors and football team for playing a tough game.

    — Kami Muehling

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sspty_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aqKP8_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vOjQh_0wK7n2gh00

    Monticello

    The Marching Sages competed at Illinois State last weekend. Their show, "Viridescent," is a prequel to the Wizard of Oz, where band members and the color guard are miners building Emerald City. The unique parts of the show include a harmonica solo by senior Lillian Bradley, a singing solo by drum major Leah Killion and several detailed props. The Sages are in action at the University of Illinois at 11:15 a.m. Saturday. Pictured: Aliyah Ellison, Danielle Dasher and Madison Bonds.

    — Megan Allen

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZHgyz_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uxy6c_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ORrl_0wK7n2gh00

    Oakland

    Each class prepared for the homecoming parade by building floats. Students worked hard all morning last Friday with their sponsors to be able to take a ride around town during the parade. In the end, the senior class took the first-place prize, winning the overall homecoming activities.

    — Carleigh Clifton

    Oakwood

    The business technology class puts together a newspaper each week called the “Oakwood High School NewsLetter.” It includes a teacher spotlight, club of the month, student spotlight and sports team of the month. Newsletters are produced monthly by the business management class, with seniors Mikayla Whaling and Rylee Wright in charge.

    — Taylor Smoot

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32SqoP_0wK7n2gh00

    Paxton-Buckley-Loda

    Prairieland CEO class hosted the Monster Mash Scramble at Willow Pond Golf Course in Rantoul — an event that drew 52 golfers. Prairieland CEO is a program aimed to help create entrepreneurial opportunities for students. Several schools in the surrounding communities participate, including PBL, Fisher, GCMS and Armstrong. Two juniors from PBL are enrolled in the program this year: Cael Bruns and Eli Donaldson.

    — Charley Ulrich

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sOQTs_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RUhSf_0wK7n2gh00

    Rantoul

    It was an emotional Senior Night on Friday for football, marching band, cross-country, cheer and soccer. It was also the marching band’s last performance of the year.

    — Cooper Anderson

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=480JrM_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gWUZK_0wK7n2gh00

    St. Joseph-Ogden

    At the annual Academic Letter Assembly on Friday, 204 students were recognized for maintaining a grade-point average of at least a 3.6 and earning all grades of "C" or higher throughout the 2023-24 school year. The heads of each department handed out awards to students like junior Kaleb Peoples and sophomore Emerson Williams. SJ-O alum and current Google employee Sean Barber was a guest speaker at the assembly.

    — Livy Getty

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RDr3u_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0htpJh_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j1uWM_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qd6FD_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TdwS8_0wK7n2gh00

    St. Thomas More

    Last Wednesday, students taking a Spanish class had the opportunity to visit Pilsen in Chicago’s Lower West Side. The group visited St. Jude church, the National Museum of Mexican Art, as well as local stores and restaurants. The group finished off the trip with a tour where they saw and learned the meaning behind street art found all around the town.

    — Will Devocelle

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RuK0z_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0acEIV_0wK7n2gh00

    Salt Fork

    Student council members volunteered at last week’s Salt Fork North Elementary Book Fair, helping kindergartners and first-graders make wishlists and purchase books. After purchasing books, high school students spent time speaking with the elementary kids. Student council members pictured: Maya Smith, Karli Mcgee, Callie Richardson, Bella Kurtenbach, Annalise Chambliss, Ella Cary and Taylor Remole

    — Alexa Jamison

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LklHp_0wK7n2gh00

    Schlarman

    A religious retreat saw Net USA missionaries visit students to help them embrace their spiritual life.

    — Evy Kelsey

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTdGj_0wK7n2gh00

    Shiloh

    The FFA organization, sponsored by agriculture teacher Emma Ennis, provided meals to local farmers at elevators to show appreciation. Each meal came in a bag that consisted of a grilled burger and baked cookies made by FFA members. Ground beef was donated by a local farm, and the efforts were sponsored by Such Seeds. The day was rewarding for the students, and farmers were appreciative of the meals in a busy time of harvest. Pictured (left to right): senior Lily North, sophomore Ahylssa Garwood, senior Grant North, junior Maggie Milburn and junior Brooke Tharp.

    — Lydia Richardson

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c6JD1_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EBpfz_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cckDC_0wK7n2gh00

    Sullivan

    The Family, Career and Community Leaders of America club attended the Fall Leadership Conference at Eastern Illinois University. The group was led by coach Kali Taylor and Jennifer Voegel.

    — Isabel Donovan

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fedAN_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tefsv_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfHOs_0wK7n2gh00

    Tuscola

    The first show in the new Tuscola auditorium was a hit as students put on a hilarious performance that brought lots of laughs. The next show on the new stage will be “Mamma Mia!” in the spring. Students involved in the production include Emma Spillman, Karson Jeffers, Andrew Spillman, Lanie Yantis, Mya Picazo and Chase Nixon. Photos from Johanna Steffens.

    — Olivia Wallace

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fMIkY_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CI6HM_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TXtHL_0wK7n2gh00

    Uni High

    Spanish Club put together a celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month. Led by Fabi Vega-Sanchez, Cora Lewis-Patterson and Amelie Dall'erba, the celebration included a bake-off of Hispanic desserts, a spice tolerance challenge and Loteria — a bingo game. Pictured: Sasha Goncalo, Virginia Reyes-Perez, Leyla Cohen and Jemina Feng competing in the spice contest (the cups are filled with milk); and Callie Standerfer after dropping out of the spice contest. Plus, Krysantha Flores, Clara Knutson and Naomi Beer compete in Loteria. Photo of group at the spice contest from Eve Anderson.

    — Ivy​ Pullen-Heuman

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25NPLr_0wK7n2gh00
    Paul M. Dalbey
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LWsrF_0wK7n2gh00
    Paul M. Dalbey
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05VO9k_0wK7n2gh00
    Paul M. Dalbey

    Unity

    The music department had an exciting week (pictured Catie Ford, Chloe Cousins and Surreal Sound). On Friday, the choir held its annual Fall Showcase. Unity's a-capella group, Surreal Sound, led by Joe Temple, performed two pieces. A number of soloist grades 8-12 performed a song of their choice. Raffle baskets and baked goods were for sale to help raise money for the upcoming year. This Friday, the marching band will perform its show entitled "Above and Beyond" one final time at the home football game against Monticello. Unity also had four students named ILMEA All-District Musicians: From band, Alex Mowrer and Brody Irwin; and from choir, Ford and Vanna Schriefer. For more information, visit unitymusicboosters.org. Photos courtesy Paul Dalbey.

    — Avery Watson

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YJxKQ_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z2E0h_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18lcBo_0wK7n2gh00

    Urbana

    On Oct. 22, Urbana celebrated Latinx Heritage Month with an assembly packed full of talent and culture for everyone to enjoy. Activities ranged from spicy salsa tasting to mariachi to folclórico and much more.

    — Danyla Nash

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rF6Ll_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jux7d_0wK7n2gh00

    Villa Grove

    Students participate in CWT, a work program that focuses on life skills such as washing dishes, doing laundry, preparing food, cleaning, communicating and working as a team. The school's beverage cart — called Hugs and Mugs — allows students to prepare coffee, tea and lemonade, while also learning how to measure ingredients, take orders and make change during a final transaction. The CWT crew and the Hugs and Mugs staff work hard to meet the needs of others and serve the school staff. Pictured via Tami Kestner: Micheal Ford, Mary Tumbleson, Chance McClain and Hanna Vick.

    — Kirstyn Jones

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O3AxD_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E9VkX_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VJ0po_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q2RMa_0wK7n2gh00

    Watseka

    Class of 2024 graduate Amber Stingley was honored at the Illinois Art Education Association’s Student Show on Saturday at the Bloomington-Normal Marriott. A total of 45 student artworks were chosen from approximately 600 submissions from schools across the state. Stingley, under the direction of art teacher Robyn Butler, was one of five 12th-graders chosen to be a part of the show. The IAEA show will tour to different school districts throughout the state for the remainder of the 2024-25 school year.

    — Maya Machev

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yDNyd_0wK7n2gh00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3043Xe_0wK7n2gh00

    Westville

    On Oct. 9, students attended Danville Area Community College’s Criminal Justice and Public Safety Expo to learn about career opportunities. Many organizations, including Illinois State Police, the FBI and the National Guard, participated.

    — Olivia Troglia

    Related Search

    High School newsSchool eventsStudent journalismHigh SchoolVarsity sportsSenior recognition

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel17 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    As early voting begins in Arizona, local elections officials detail security steps
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 hours ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today13 hours ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily10 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Outgoing East Union chief thanked for service; interim officer-in-charge appointed
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Denver opens affordable apartment complex for seniors on holy land
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Meet The Friendly & Loveable Lady Who Has Overcome So Much Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC3 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy