2024-25 High School Confidential: Week 5

Academy High

Spanish 1 and 2 classes celebrated each other's quinceaneras as a group. During the celebration, students ate cake and created dresses using resources from around the school. The large group was split, and their outfits were created in three teams. An all-school contest was held, and the results were to be announced on Monday, declaring who had the best and most creative dress.

— Maegan Frye

ALAH

The Knights took on Arcola in the 133 Showdown, a doubleheader that included the varsity volleyball teams competing before the varsity football game. The Knights came out on top in both games! The Knights also used this game to recognize their seniors. Volleyball seniors pictured: Alayna Plank, Maggie Benedict, Addison Yeakel, Mackenzie Condill and Sara Herschberger. Football seniors pictured: Adam Morgan, Maddix Stirrett, Johnathan Shain, Tiago Taborra, Ryan Appleby, Mackenly Bowles, Jacob Tighe and coach Ryan Jefferson.

— Addison Yeakel

Arcola

Students proudly wore pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month for their annual Pink Out. Not only did students and staff bring awareness, they also honored the strength and resilience of survivors. In addition, the volleyball team created a fundraiser and donated $180.

— Stephanie Garza

Argenta-Oreana

The Class of 2025 held a bake sale at lunch last Wednesday to raise money for its class trip — and it was a hit! Some of the yummy, $1 items that sold out were brownies, chocolate chip cookies and pumpkin muffins. President Ben Kapper and Vice President Alexis Corley showed their dedication to the class by running the bake sale. That’s so “sweet” of them!

— Gabby Laskowski

Armstrong

Two students who participated in the Prairieland CEO class helped to host a golf outing at Willow Pond Golf Course in Rantoul. The outing had a turnout of 13 teams with numerous hole sponsors. Photo courtesy Sarah Mussman.

— Tierney Moran

Bement

A Wizard of Oz-themed Homecoming Week included spirit days: "Poppies Will Put You to Sleep: Pajama Day," "Welcome to Kansas: Western Day," "Ruby Red Rhymes: Rhyme Without Reason Day" and "Home Sweet Homecoming: School Spirit Day." The annual bonfire took place last Wednesday night, and the football team played a tough game against Argenta-Oreana on Friday night. Homecoming king and queen Brayden Strack and Gabrielle Block were crowned at coronation on Saturday before the dance. Pictured: homecoming court, left to right: returning king Evan Fogerson, Ian Glennon, Tierra Taylor, Maximus Wilson, Block, Brayden Strack, Kylie Ross, Cliff Strack, Marley Olsen and returning queen Caroline Hill.

— Gabby Block

BHRA

On Oct. 10, FFA members served 135 meals during Harvest Lunch. This annual event was held at the Rossville and Bismarck grain elevators. Farmers were served pork burger lunches provided by the FFA members and alumni. In addition, snack bags were graciously donated by local community members and businesses such as Small Town Famous, Such Seeds, Potter Farms, Richard Knight and Hay Loft Feeds. The hardworking students included Kandace Behrends, Maddy Dillon, Madison Heidrick, Cami Carpenter, Maya McCool, Weston Norton, Elliott Kloth, Danielle Behrends, Leah Huls, Max Carley, Reed Zarate and Alex Wombles — under the direction of Mallory Ames.

— Sydney Creason

Blue Ridge

Last Wednesday, the FFA chapter hosted glow bingo. Thirty people showed up, and it was a great time. Candy bars were given as prizes, which is always something to compete for.

— Carsyn Stiger

Cerro Gordo

On Friday, students from Cerro Gordo joined Bement for their homecoming parade. Cerro Gordo’s students were transported to Bement on buses to join the fun ahead of the Cerro Gordo/Bement Broncos football game against the Argenta-Oreana Bombers later that night.

— Peyton Lents

Chrisman

Last Thursday, the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America officer team traveled to Charleston for the Fall Leadership meeting, put on by Grayson Strange. She spoke to nearly 200 FCCLA members in the area, enlightening them on the state theme, encouraging them to participate in service, and orienting them to the conference. The keynote speaker, Jason Lindsey, spoke about using science experiments to bond families and communities. Additionally, there were many workshops to educate students on community service, the Eastern Illinois University campus and many Family and Consumer Science-related topics. Chrisman attendees — some pictured with adviser Jamie Stokes — had a fantastic time seeing old friends, learning new skills and supporting Strange in her tasks for the conference.

— Grayson Strange

Cissna Park

Homecoming court was announced at the volleyball team's win against Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Homecoming isn't till Nov. 2, but students decided to vote and announce early this year. Keegan Reed and Savannah Kaeb were crowned king and queen. Pictured: JJ Martinez, Kendyl Neukomm, Asher Scheffer, Annika Stadeli, Josie Neukomm, Seth Walder, Julia Edelman, Sarah Chatterton, Isaac Phelan, Reed and Kaeb.

— Julia Edelman

Fisher

A week of home volleyball matches this week — Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday — offered a great opportunity for students to come out and be a part of the Carrot Crew, a notoriously rowdy student cheering section that has gained and maintained a reputation.

— Emma Jent

Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, cheerleaders showed support by wearing pink at the football game against Salt Fork. Top to bottom, left to right: Emmerson Wilson, Olivia Pearson, Cheyanne Ore, Annistyn Thomas, Madi Spesard, Sophia Loucks, Tiffany Taylor, Peyton McComas, Paris Pope, Jaiden Stelzer and Mackenzie Jackson. Said Principal Kevin Thomas: "Breast cancer awareness is very important to our GRHS family, as it fosters understanding and support within the community. Our students know it is important to create a culture of compassion and support for those affected by breast cancer. We try to do our best to stand united in raising awareness."

— Jaiden Stelzer

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

October Student of the Month is Ryker Gruer, who participates in football and basketball. He was nominated by Brittany Hari for his hard work and leadership in class as well as his respect toward teachers and classmates. Also, several students were accepted into the Illinois Music Education Association: Lucas Clinton, Kaleb Lockhart, Calvin Rachiel, Bradley Feilds, Evan Killian and Esther Zook.

— Anna Warren

Heritage

The school’s FFA chapter held a petting zoo for Heritage Elementary students. The kids loved the animals, including Alex Tatman's pet pig, Lulu, who found her love for Twinkies, as well as fan-favorite Hazel, the three-legged goat.

— Madi Wilson

Hoopeston Area

On Thursday, Taylor Page received a sendoff to the IHSA state golf tournament. Students lined the hallways for our Walk of Champions for those who participate at state events. Taylor walked through to smiles and applause as the band also played the school song. She said she feels “very excited and was honored to be able to go to state” at Red Tail Run Golf Club in Decatur on Friday and Saturday.

— Macy Warner

Iroquois West

Technology and career students were given the opportunity to tour the facilities of Incobrasa, an agricultural production company in Gilman. They spoke to different heads of departments, learning about topics such as safety, human-resource skills and interview and application tips. Photo courtesy Carrie Miller.

— Traeh Kissack

Judah Christian

Last week, the co-ed soccer team finished its season, recognizing 11 graduating seniors: Braydon Mora, Nati Eisenmenger, Thomas Stroud, Jacob Gordon, Noah Aldridge, Zoe Taylor, Ella Johnson, Gloria Okeke, Zach Schaefer and Max Li. Not pictured, Mary Garza. Mora, who had never played as a goalie before, stepped into the position for the last month of the season. In one impressive game, Braydon made 39 saves, tying for the fourth-highest in high school for Illinois. Pictures courtesy Zoe Taylor and Angel Taylor.

— Maggie Newell

LeRoy

The school’s FFA chapter hosted “Feed the Farmers” on Oct. 16. Officers Allie Backer, Chase Steege, Mathew Carlson, Claire Kuipers, Nathaniel McKinney, Kyleigh Baker, Peyton Ford and Paul Toohill went to the local elevator and handed out lunch consisting of Avanti’s sandwiches, chips, a drink and cookies provided by the school’s LIFE program. Baker explained why FFA hosts the event. “Since they feed us, we like to give them a little meal. They spend on average 10 to 12 hours a day in the machinery not taking breaks.” The officers also gave lunches to truck drivers and people working in the fields. FFA is managed by Jason Perry, the high school’s agriculture teacher. Pictured: Toohill and Carlson.

— Molly Scheuer

Milford

On Friday against Martinsville, football and football cheer teams had their Senior Night to honor Preston Janssen, Cabery Brown, Mychelle Wood and Caleb Clutteur. Even though the game ended with a 50-30, we are proud of our seniors and football team for playing a tough game.

— Kami Muehling

Monticello

The Marching Sages competed at Illinois State last weekend. Their show, "Viridescent," is a prequel to the Wizard of Oz, where band members and the color guard are miners building Emerald City. The unique parts of the show include a harmonica solo by senior Lillian Bradley, a singing solo by drum major Leah Killion and several detailed props. The Sages are in action at the University of Illinois at 11:15 a.m. Saturday. Pictured: Aliyah Ellison, Danielle Dasher and Madison Bonds.

— Megan Allen

Oakland

Each class prepared for the homecoming parade by building floats. Students worked hard all morning last Friday with their sponsors to be able to take a ride around town during the parade. In the end, the senior class took the first-place prize, winning the overall homecoming activities.

— Carleigh Clifton

Oakwood

The business technology class puts together a newspaper each week called the “Oakwood High School NewsLetter.” It includes a teacher spotlight, club of the month, student spotlight and sports team of the month. Newsletters are produced monthly by the business management class, with seniors Mikayla Whaling and Rylee Wright in charge.

— Taylor Smoot

Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Prairieland CEO class hosted the Monster Mash Scramble at Willow Pond Golf Course in Rantoul — an event that drew 52 golfers. Prairieland CEO is a program aimed to help create entrepreneurial opportunities for students. Several schools in the surrounding communities participate, including PBL, Fisher, GCMS and Armstrong. Two juniors from PBL are enrolled in the program this year: Cael Bruns and Eli Donaldson.

— Charley Ulrich

Rantoul

It was an emotional Senior Night on Friday for football, marching band, cross-country, cheer and soccer. It was also the marching band’s last performance of the year.

— Cooper Anderson

St. Joseph-Ogden

At the annual Academic Letter Assembly on Friday, 204 students were recognized for maintaining a grade-point average of at least a 3.6 and earning all grades of "C" or higher throughout the 2023-24 school year. The heads of each department handed out awards to students like junior Kaleb Peoples and sophomore Emerson Williams. SJ-O alum and current Google employee Sean Barber was a guest speaker at the assembly.

— Livy Getty

St. Thomas More

Last Wednesday, students taking a Spanish class had the opportunity to visit Pilsen in Chicago’s Lower West Side. The group visited St. Jude church, the National Museum of Mexican Art, as well as local stores and restaurants. The group finished off the trip with a tour where they saw and learned the meaning behind street art found all around the town.

— Will Devocelle

Salt Fork

Student council members volunteered at last week’s Salt Fork North Elementary Book Fair, helping kindergartners and first-graders make wishlists and purchase books. After purchasing books, high school students spent time speaking with the elementary kids. Student council members pictured: Maya Smith, Karli Mcgee, Callie Richardson, Bella Kurtenbach, Annalise Chambliss, Ella Cary and Taylor Remole

— Alexa Jamison

Schlarman

A religious retreat saw Net USA missionaries visit students to help them embrace their spiritual life.

— Evy Kelsey

Shiloh

The FFA organization, sponsored by agriculture teacher Emma Ennis, provided meals to local farmers at elevators to show appreciation. Each meal came in a bag that consisted of a grilled burger and baked cookies made by FFA members. Ground beef was donated by a local farm, and the efforts were sponsored by Such Seeds. The day was rewarding for the students, and farmers were appreciative of the meals in a busy time of harvest. Pictured (left to right): senior Lily North, sophomore Ahylssa Garwood, senior Grant North, junior Maggie Milburn and junior Brooke Tharp.

— Lydia Richardson

Sullivan

The Family, Career and Community Leaders of America club attended the Fall Leadership Conference at Eastern Illinois University. The group was led by coach Kali Taylor and Jennifer Voegel.

— Isabel Donovan

Tuscola

The first show in the new Tuscola auditorium was a hit as students put on a hilarious performance that brought lots of laughs. The next show on the new stage will be “Mamma Mia!” in the spring. Students involved in the production include Emma Spillman, Karson Jeffers, Andrew Spillman, Lanie Yantis, Mya Picazo and Chase Nixon. Photos from Johanna Steffens.

— Olivia Wallace

Uni High

Spanish Club put together a celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month. Led by Fabi Vega-Sanchez, Cora Lewis-Patterson and Amelie Dall'erba, the celebration included a bake-off of Hispanic desserts, a spice tolerance challenge and Loteria — a bingo game. Pictured: Sasha Goncalo, Virginia Reyes-Perez, Leyla Cohen and Jemina Feng competing in the spice contest (the cups are filled with milk); and Callie Standerfer after dropping out of the spice contest. Plus, Krysantha Flores, Clara Knutson and Naomi Beer compete in Loteria. Photo of group at the spice contest from Eve Anderson.

— Ivy​ Pullen-Heuman

Paul M. Dalbey

Paul M. Dalbey

Paul M. Dalbey

Unity

The music department had an exciting week (pictured Catie Ford, Chloe Cousins and Surreal Sound). On Friday, the choir held its annual Fall Showcase. Unity's a-capella group, Surreal Sound, led by Joe Temple, performed two pieces. A number of soloist grades 8-12 performed a song of their choice. Raffle baskets and baked goods were for sale to help raise money for the upcoming year. This Friday, the marching band will perform its show entitled "Above and Beyond" one final time at the home football game against Monticello. Unity also had four students named ILMEA All-District Musicians: From band, Alex Mowrer and Brody Irwin; and from choir, Ford and Vanna Schriefer. For more information, visit unitymusicboosters.org. Photos courtesy Paul Dalbey.

— Avery Watson

Urbana

On Oct. 22, Urbana celebrated Latinx Heritage Month with an assembly packed full of talent and culture for everyone to enjoy. Activities ranged from spicy salsa tasting to mariachi to folclórico and much more.

— Danyla Nash

Villa Grove

Students participate in CWT, a work program that focuses on life skills such as washing dishes, doing laundry, preparing food, cleaning, communicating and working as a team. The school's beverage cart — called Hugs and Mugs — allows students to prepare coffee, tea and lemonade, while also learning how to measure ingredients, take orders and make change during a final transaction. The CWT crew and the Hugs and Mugs staff work hard to meet the needs of others and serve the school staff. Pictured via Tami Kestner: Micheal Ford, Mary Tumbleson, Chance McClain and Hanna Vick.

— Kirstyn Jones

Watseka

Class of 2024 graduate Amber Stingley was honored at the Illinois Art Education Association’s Student Show on Saturday at the Bloomington-Normal Marriott. A total of 45 student artworks were chosen from approximately 600 submissions from schools across the state. Stingley, under the direction of art teacher Robyn Butler, was one of five 12th-graders chosen to be a part of the show. The IAEA show will tour to different school districts throughout the state for the remainder of the 2024-25 school year.

— Maya Machev

Westville

On Oct. 9, students attended Danville Area Community College’s Criminal Justice and Public Safety Expo to learn about career opportunities. Many organizations, including Illinois State Police, the FBI and the National Guard, participated.

— Olivia Troglia