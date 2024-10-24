Royse and Brinkmeyer could break ground on new development in 2025

CHAMPAIGN — While Royse and Brinkmeyer Apartments has gotten the green light from local officials to move forward with its plans to tear down old apartment buildings and build new ones on the southwestern edge of downtown Champaign, CEO Collin Carlier said the work is unlikely to start before 2025 due to a variety of factors.

“It’s really not realistic that we could do anything, really, this fall or winter,” he said in late September. “But there’s still a chance that we could be breaking ground maybe when the ground thaws, so perhaps March or April.”

The company will also need to have full architectural plans before it can obtain a building permit, and Carlier estimated that these documents will take about four to five months to develop.

The Champaign City Council voted in September to approve Royse and Brinkmeyer’s planned unit development on several properties it owns in the block bounded by South State Street, South Prairie Street, West White Street and West Springfield Avenue.

The plan includes tearing down buildings at 306, 308, 310, 312, 314 and 316 S. Prairie St. and replacing them with townhomes. The company also plans to build a loft building east of the townhomes and a five-story apartment building in the vacant lots at 303 and 305 S. State St.

Once its plan was approved, Royse and Brinkmeyer began calling banks to arrange financing for the project, which is another factor that will affect the timing of demolition and construction, Carlier said.

“There’s no chance of (demolition) until we have all the financing stuff in place,” he added. “And there’s really no reason to do that prematurely, because, as you know, we have people living there. So if we can keep that going for another six months or more, that’s better for everyone.”

Critics of the proposal have voiced concerns about how the demolition of apartments on Prairie Street will displace families and called for the construction of more affordable housing.

The city council approved the plan in a 6-2 vote, with Alicia Beck of District 2 and Michael Foellmer of District 4 voting against the proposal.

The project site lies within Foellmer’s district and is close to the border with District 2, with Springfield Avenue marking the divide.

Both council members said they had mixed feelings about the plan.

Foellmer told The News-Gazette that while he understood community members’ concerns about affordable housing, he also felt that there were “definitely advantages to supporting this,” such as the presence of new units helping “push older units to the lower end of the cost spectrum.”

“I think my main concern is just making sure we’ve done a good-enough job communicating with folks and helping to find suitable alternative housing options,” he said. “The new project is quite lovely, and I think it provides really excellent amenities, particularly in its proximity to downtown and park-like landscape in the courtyard, for those who choose to live there in the future.”

Prior to voting against the concept, Beck asked for clarification about the company’s decision to apply for both a preliminary and final planned development.

Senior Planner Eric Van Buskirk explained that the city’s planned-development ordinance provides for two processes: a preliminary and final planned development.

“It’s very similar to a subdivision plat where we have a preliminary plat and a final plat,” he said, explaining that Royse and Brinkmeyer is “doing it as a combined process. So because it’s a preliminary and a final approval at the same time, they can proceed, after city council consideration, for building permits.”

Beck later said that while she appreciated the company’s decision to apply for the development, which gave the council an opportunity for input and oversight, she would have liked to see it come before them as a preliminary development first rather than going the combined route. If that had happened, there may have been more opportunity to give feedback that could then be incorporated into the final version, she said.

“On the one hand, I think that the area desperately needs to have a redevelopment, and there’s some older properties that are very much in need of replacement,” Beck said. “On the other hand, it is a very large piece of property that’s being redeveloped, and the impact is very, very big.”

Additionally, while Beck liked the mix of housing included in the development, she also expressed concern about the affordability of units.

Carlier said in a previous interview that the new apartments will be market-rate and start at about $1,400 a month, with the larger townhomes being about $2,500 per month.

He said the current aging units on Prairie Street are “in the mid-$700 range.”

He agreed that there is “a major affordable-housing shortage in Champaign” but added that affordable units need to be subsidized if they’re going to be offered at less than market rate.

Carlier said a couple of the buildings on Prairie are already vacant, though there are at least 30 residents living in the others.

While Royse and Brinkmeyer plans to demolish the Prairie properties, it has said it will preserve existing apartment buildings at 307, 309 and 315 S. State St. These units rent at about $800 a month, according to Carlier.

City council member Kathy Shannon said she appreciated the diversity of housing types and income levels presented by the plan to build new structures while also maintaining the State Street units.

“When we don’t have a mix of housing, what we have is segregation,” she said. “And it is incredibly important in this time of division that we don’t have segregation, that we don’t have the high-income people over here, the low-income people over here.”

She added that a study conducted by the state a couple years ago found that Champaign County “had a lack of available housing at all income levels.”

“When we don’t have enough upper-income housing, then they will bid up the price of the mid-level housing, and middle-income will bid up the price of lower-level housing,” Shannon said. “And so we need to build at all levels, and we need to build relatively quickly, because we are in a housing shortage now.

“Unfortunately, $1,500 is not outrageous for rent in Champaign, because there’s a lot of demand.”