    • The News-Gazette

    C-U crime report, Oct. 8-22, 2024

    By LUKE TAYLOR ltaylor@news-gazette.com,

    2 days ago

    Champaign

    • 1700 block of South Neil Street: Man and woman arrested on charges of burglary at 2:03 p.m. Oct. 8; both were found to have warrants and be in possession of narcotics.
    • Strides Shelter, 70 E. Washington St.: Police responded to a report of two women fighting at the shelter at 11:42 p.m. Oct. 8; one arrested.
    • 1100 block of North Fourth Street: Police responded to a report of child abduction, located suspect and returned child to his mother at 10:15 a.m. Oct. 8.
    • 200 block of East Green Street: Police issued notices to appear for unlawful use of ID to 15 people at 10:45 a.m. Oct. 8.
    • 600 block of East University Avenue: Man arrested at 8:31 a.m. Oct. 10 on charges of retail theft and trespass.
    • Pavilion Foundation School, 812 W. Church St.: Student arrested and taken to Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center at 9:19 a.m. Oct. 9 after allegedly running away from school, hitting school employee, resisting arrest and hitting officer.
    • Meijer, 2401 N. Prospect Ave.: Man apprehended for alleged theft at 9:10 p.m. Oct. 10.
    • 2600 block of North Prospect Avenue: Police issued a notice to appear to employee who allegedly stole items from a store at 3:35 p.m. Oct. 11.
    • Prospect Avenue and Marketview Drive: Man arrested and firearm recovered during traffic stop at 3:56 p.m. Oct. 11 after police received report him being armed in vehicle.
    • 1800 block of North Neil: Notice to appear in court issued at 4:59 Oct. 11 to man who allegedly repeatedly called 911 for non-emergency service.
    • 700 block of Hickory Street: Traffic stop at 1:20 a.m. Oct. 12 resulted in arrests of two women — one on an outstanding warrant, another on charges of driving under the influence.
    • 1100 block of North Third Street: Report of shots fired at an apartment complex at 12:36 p.m. Oct. 11; police could not locate a victim or suspect.
    • 1400 block of West Anthony Drive: Man reported being robbed at gunpoint by six suspects at 7:47 p.m. Oct. 11.
    • 500 block of East White Street: Vehicle reported stolen at 1 a.m. Oct. 12.
    • 100 block of West Hill Street: Police responded to a burglary at noon Oct. 12.
    • 2400 block of North Prospect Avenue: Notice to appear issued at 1:22 a.m. Oct. 13 to a woman who was taking photographs of herself naked on top of her car in a public parking lot.
    • 1200 block of Harrington Drive: Victim reported man touched them after being told not to and refused to leave the residence at 7:01 a.m. Oct. 13.
    • 1200 block of North Mattis Avenue: Man arrested at 10:46 p.m. Oct. 13 after allegedly refusing to leave a business and threatening to shoot an officer.
    • 200 block of West Beardsley: Man reported being harassed and threatened by two women via WhatsApp at 2:54 a.m. Oct. 14.
    • 2400 block of North Prospect: Juvenile accused of stealing a phone arrested at 6:59 p.m. Oct. 14 after police said they found a firearm on him.
    • Washington and Fourth streets: Officer located a stolen vehicle at 2:03 p.m. Oct. 17.
    • 700 block of North Prairie Street: Pistol reported stolen from residence at 5 p.m. Oct. 17.
    • 1100 block of North James Street: Woman arrested at 2:05 p.m. Oct. 19 on charges of possession of child pornography.
    • 1100 block of North Third Street: Man allegedly entered his ex-girlfriend’s apartment without permission and beat her at 8 p.m. Oct. 19.
    • 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue: Man arrested on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle at 2:06 p.m. Oct. 20.

    Urbana

    • 100 block of Main Street: Woman allegedly took a donation box with money inside it from a local business at 11:25 a.m. Oct. 8.
    • 1600 block of Melrose Valley: Man reported his vehicle, which had his firearm in it, was missing from parking lot and its keys were missing from his apartment, at 5 p.m. Oct. 8, but he had not given anyone permission to use his car.
    • 1200 block of East Florida Avenue: Vehicle stolen from apartment parking lot; victim unaware until informed by police at 6 p.m. Oct. 9.
    • North Vine Street and East University Avenue: Woman whose license was suspended for a prior DUI and whose vehicle was not insured involved in single-vehicle accident while allegedly driving under the influence at 12:57 a.m. Oct. 10.
    • Urbana High School, 1002 S. Race St.: Threat reported at noon Oct. 10.
    • 100 block of High Cross Road: Woman issued notice to appear for retail theft at 1 p.m. Oct. 13 after allegedly attempting to leave a store without scanning items at self-checkout, then refusing to render payment.
    • Carle Foundation Hospital, 611 W. Park St.: Man who allegedly pushed another into a hospital room door, breaking it, arrested at 7 p.m. Oct. 14.
    • 1200 block of East Florida: Three unknown offenders damaged and stole a vehicle, then damaged and attempted to steal a second vehicle at 1:44 a.m. Oct. 17.
    • 1600 block of Colorado Avenue: Woman taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries at 4:35 p.m. Oct. 17 after allegedly being stabbed multiple times by her boyfriend.
    • 1800 block of Cunningham Avenue: Woman allegedly physically attacked two others inside a business at 2:45 a.m. Oct. 19, then fled. One victim was left with visible injuries.
    • South Cottage Grove and East Illinois Street: Man involved in vehicle accident while allegedly driving under the influence at 1:05 a.m. Oct. 20.
    • 2000 block of Philo Road: Man found allegedly in possession of firearm with a defaced serial number at 6:57 p.m. Oct. 20.

    University of Illinois

    • 600 block of East Green Street, Champaign: Woman touched between her legs by someone walking past her on the street at noon Oct. 8.
    • Siebel Center for Computer Science, 201 N. Goodwin Ave., Urbana: Electric scooter stolen at 2:20 p.m. Oct. 8.
    • 1400 block of West Green Street, Urbana: Police responded to a report of criminal damage to property at 2:15 a.m. Oct. 9 and issued a notice to appear in court.

