Impact from Rantoul complex could drive upgrades at Dodds

Buy Now Baseball and softball tournaments run by Game Day USA became the first official games hosted by the new Rantoul Family Sports Complex, which opened for business in April 2021 on the village’s west side. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette

CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Park District has lost about half of the tournaments it previously hosted at Dodds Park since the Rantoul Family Sports Complex opened in 2021, said district Executive Director Sarah Sandquist.

However, she said that they’ve also seen growth in certain programs and added, “Overall, I would say I anticipated that the impacts would be greater than the reality.”

The agenda for today’s Champaign Park District board meeting, which will be held at the Bresnan Meeting Center at 5:30 p.m., includes a discussion item on how Dodds Park has been impacted in the three years since the Rantoul complex opened.

Sandquist said some of the commissioners requested this data in order to drive discussions on both Dodds and Parkland Way, which runs through the park.

She added that, as the district’s largest park, there is potential for Dodds to be considered for facility upgrades.

“The data on this report is meant to drive a discussion of ideas about adding, you know, some artificial turf or lights,” she said. “Those would probably be the big conversation pieces. Turf at the 3-plex and 4-plex and lights at the soccer fields.”

There has also been talk of adding a cross-country course at Dodds and expanding the disc golf course, though there is nothing concrete at this time.

According to a report from Director of Facilities and Technology Jimmy Gleason, much of the impact from the new Rantoul complex has centered on tournament rentals for soccer, softball and baseball.

Dodds hosted seven tournaments at its 3-plex and 4-plex in 2019, compared to four in 2024. Events they’ve retained include girls’ fast-pitch tournaments and Carle Kickball.

Additionally, the park hosted two soccer tournaments in 2019 and none in 2024.

Game Day USA, One Nation Slowpitch and the Illinois Futbol Club (IFC) are among the groups that have moved tournaments from Dodds to Rantoul.

Game Day USA President Rich Janor said the company operates several events in Champaign County throughout the year and moved all of them from local parks, including Dodds, to the Rantoul complex a few years ago.

The company’s online schedule of upcoming baseball tournaments includes eight events slated to be held at the complex in the spring and summer of 2025.

While both the park district and the new facility provide “great service,” Janor said the decision ultimately came down to facilities and customer preferences.

“It’s really customer-driven,” he said. “Nowadays, the state of Illinois is really up and coming with brand-new synthetic turf ballparks, and we’ve found that our customers — which is coaches, teams, athletes, parents — prefer the synthetic turf, modern facilities compared to older municipal facilities.”

Janor estimated that a game played on synthetic turf can resume about 15 to 20 minutes after a rainstorm lets up, whereas it can take longer for a natural dirt facility to recover.

“After heavy rain, we might lose an entire day or even lose an entire weekend,” he said.

The 70-acre Rantoul Family Sports Complex includes eight baseball/softball turf fields, two t-ball turf fields and eight multi-purpose turf fields that can be used for soccer, football or other sports.

The 104-acre Dodds Park includes a 4-plex softball complex, 3-plex softball fields, 11 soccer fields and an 18-hole disc golf course.

In addition to the loss of tournaments, Soccer Planet previously rented fields at Dodds to run an adult league but now runs the adult leagues in Rantoul, Gleason wrote.

However, softball field rentals aside from tournaments have increased from 52 in 2019 to 77 in 2024, and soccer rentals apart from IFC increased from five to 12.

As for other activities, Gleason said staff found that the only “major impact” on park district programming at Dodds was the loss of the Champaign County Church Softball League, which moved to the Rantoul complex in 2021.

“Our programming numbers are pretty strong,” Sandquist said. “We’ve seen great growth in our youth softball participants, our summer adult softball teams, though there has been a reduction since 2019.”

The adult softball summer league saw 75 teams in 2019 and 50 in 2024. The fall league saw 35 teams in 2019 and 24 in 2024.

Sandquist added that adult softball is a “struggling” sport nationwide.

“To see 50 teams of approximately 12 people per team is really great in my mind, and a good stat that we’re really happy with,” she said.

“Rantoul ran adult (softball) leagues in 2022 but discontinued them after that due to field limitations,” Gleason wrote.

His report also showed that the youth softball league has nearly tripled in size over the past five years, going from 41 participants in 2019 to 110 in 2024. The youth softball clinic started in 2020 with 11 participants and had 61 in 2024.

Sandquist also noted that while the loss of tournaments has an impact on the park district, one silver lining is that the data shows that participants are still coming to Champaign to stay in hotels and patronize the city’s restaurants.

In addition to the report on Dodds, the agenda for today’s parks board meeting also includes a $48,330 agreement with Clark Dietz on the Parkland Way reconstruction project.

According to Sandquist, the board previously tabled a nearly $500,000 preliminary engineering contract with the firm in August and requested more information on the matter.

While the district expects to receive $500,000 in congressionally-directed funds to cover this cost, the federal budget has not been approved yet, so they do not know when they will receive those funds, Sandquist said.

It’s her understanding that the board wants to be sure they will receive the sum before signing an agreement for the full scope of work.

The agreement to be considered today is for a portion of that scope, including a site survey and pre-Phase 1 environmental work, which will provide information to aid in continued discussions, Sandquist said.

When asked if work on Parkland Way has any impact on Dodds Park, Sandquist said that for the last couple of years, the park district’s maintenance strategy for the road has been to address approximately 300 linear feet at a time, with the work being more of a temporary fix rather than a complete reconstruction.

Every time they fix a section of the road, this leads to a two-and-a-half week closure.

“We have to schedule it around existing tournaments that are scheduled to take place,” she said. “It closes off access to the Eddie Albert Gardens as well as the disc golf course and other amenities within the park for two-and-a-half weeks out of the busiest time of the year. So there is definitely a loss of revenue that takes place during that time if we continue to maintain or fix the road in this fashion.”