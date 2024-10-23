Open in App
    • The News-Gazette

    Top of the Morning, Oct. 23, 2024

    By JIM ROSSOW jrossow@news-gazette.com,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Sucf_0wIOrPup00
    Buy Now Julia Edelman, Cissna Park, Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

    Want to purchase today’s print edition? Here’s a map of single-copy locations.

    On Wednesdays, we’ll introduce the students who make up Year 9 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College. Today: Cissna Park’s Julia Edelman.

    Julia insists she wasn’t buttering us up with her answer to the question:

    What’s better, being voted to Cissna Park’s homecoming court or reporting for The News-Gazette?

    “It really is an honor writing for The News-Gazette, so I’d have to go with that,” she said. “Not many kids get the opportunity to have something they wrote printed in a newspaper that goes out to many, many people. I am happy to be the one to give our town a spotlight, because some pretty newsworthy things happen in the small town Cissna Park.”

    Julia is looking forward to next month’s homecoming, too, which is later than most schools since Cissna Park doesn’t field its own football team. “There’s something different about being on it your senior year, “ she said. “I think knowing that it was my last chance is what made it special. In the long run, it’s just a title, but I think it will be cool to look back on. We even got sashes this year!”

    Having it in November “does make it a little chilly, especially for the girls in dresses,” she said. “But it’s our own way of celebrating it.”

    The youngest of three kids in a farming family, Julia is involved in FFA, basketball, student council, yearbook, Madrigals and church. After college, she hopes to become an elementary teacher before starting a family — a path successfully navigated by her stay-at-home mom. “She is the best mom I could ask for,” Julia said. “She’s always there to give me the best advice and has helped me grow as a person so much.”

