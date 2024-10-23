Jim Dey: Complaint about county's advertising on proposed tax increase gets first hearing

A state hearing officer Tuesday listened to arguments concerning Champaign County officials’ use of taxpayer money to tout the benefits of a proposed quarter-cent public-safety sales-tax increase.

The video-conference hearing conducted by the Illinois State Board of Elections lasted roughly 30 minutes.

Board spokesman Matt Dietrich said the circuitous complaint process began with hearing officer Jason Hinds, an elections-law specialist. He will issue a written recommendation to the board’s general counsel, who will review it, then make a recommendation of their own to the eight-member board — four Democrats and four Republicans — at its Oct. 30 meeting.

Ultimately, the board will rule on the complaint, which was filed by Mahomet resident John Bambenek.

Dietrich said that if the board decides the complaint has merit, the process will then move to a public hearing.

He said the board will make no statement if it decides the complaint is without merit. The board adopts silence as an official policy because it does not want to lend credence to unjustified complaints.

However, parties to the complaint are free to speak.

That’s what Bambenek has done since filing the complaint, which revolves around Champaign County Executive Steve Summers’ decision to fund what county officials have described as a “purely informational” campaign with taxpayer dollars.

The last official accounting of tax dollars spent on advertising, billboards and mailing was $62,732, a number certain to increase as the Nov. 5 election gets closer.

The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s office, which is representing Summers, argued the complaint should be dismissed because the advertising is “purely informational and for educational purposes.”

State law allows public officials to spend tax dollars on referendum proposals they support if it involves “dissemination of factual information.”

That excludes open calls to vote for or against particular proposals.

However, what else is excluded, if anything, is unclear.

Indeed, assistant state’s attorneys Andrew Bequette and Andrew Muller stated in their answer to Bambenek’s complaint that the statute in question is “unconstitutionally vague” because the term “factual information is not defined, and anyone could argue that factual information constitutes information offered for personal persuasion or advocacy rather than for information and education.”

The question of constitutionality, however, is a matter for the courts to address, not the elections board.

However, the state’s attorney’s claim is correct in the sense that Bambenek argues that the messages being sent to the public are designed to persuade voters to support increasing the sales tax.

He cited the county’s decision to send different mailings containing different messages to different groups as evidence of intent.

Bambenek said the targeting is “inherently advocacy.”

On its face, the measure calls for increasing the sales tax in Champaign County by a quarter-cent for public-safety purposes, which would generate an estimated additional $7 million for county government.

County officials have advertised the purported benefits of the increase because, as their advertising states, the tax hike “can support” a variety of entities, including the public defender’s office, the state’s attorney and the sheriff, and even assist veterans, the latter a non-law-enforcement function.

That is true because money is fungible. Money from the county’s general fund that is spent on the courts and law enforcement can be replaced with funds generated by the sales tax.

That would give the county board and executive millions of new dollars to spend on current or new programs and people.

While county officials are waging a vigorous advertising campaign, there is no official opposition. County Auditor George Danos has publicly opposed the measure because he contends the county has more than ample financial resources. Last week, state Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, expressed her opposition not only to the tax increase but also to spending taxpayer money to advertise it.