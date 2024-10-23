Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The News-Gazette

    Jim Dey: Complaint about county's advertising on proposed tax increase gets first hearing

    By Jim Dey Author email,

    2 days ago

    A state hearing officer Tuesday listened to arguments concerning Champaign County officials’ use of taxpayer money to tout the benefits of a proposed quarter-cent public-safety sales-tax increase.

    The video-conference hearing conducted by the Illinois State Board of Elections lasted roughly 30 minutes.

    Board spokesman Matt Dietrich said the circuitous complaint process began with hearing officer Jason Hinds, an elections-law specialist. He will issue a written recommendation to the board’s general counsel, who will review it, then make a recommendation of their own to the eight-member board — four Democrats and four Republicans — at its Oct. 30 meeting.

    Ultimately, the board will rule on the complaint, which was filed by Mahomet resident John Bambenek.

    Dietrich said that if the board decides the complaint has merit, the process will then move to a public hearing.

    He said the board will make no statement if it decides the complaint is without merit. The board adopts silence as an official policy because it does not want to lend credence to unjustified complaints.

    However, parties to the complaint are free to speak.

    That’s what Bambenek has done since filing the complaint, which revolves around Champaign County Executive Steve Summers’ decision to fund what county officials have described as a “purely informational” campaign with taxpayer dollars.

    The last official accounting of tax dollars spent on advertising, billboards and mailing was $62,732, a number certain to increase as the Nov. 5 election gets closer.

    The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s office, which is representing Summers, argued the complaint should be dismissed because the advertising is “purely informational and for educational purposes.”

    State law allows public officials to spend tax dollars on referendum proposals they support if it involves “dissemination of factual information.”

    That excludes open calls to vote for or against particular proposals.

    However, what else is excluded, if anything, is unclear.

    Indeed, assistant state’s attorneys Andrew Bequette and Andrew Muller stated in their answer to Bambenek’s complaint that the statute in question is “unconstitutionally vague” because the term “factual information is not defined, and anyone could argue that factual information constitutes information offered for personal persuasion or advocacy rather than for information and education.”

    The question of constitutionality, however, is a matter for the courts to address, not the elections board.

    However, the state’s attorney’s claim is correct in the sense that Bambenek argues that the messages being sent to the public are designed to persuade voters to support increasing the sales tax.

    He cited the county’s decision to send different mailings containing different messages to different groups as evidence of intent.

    Bambenek said the targeting is “inherently advocacy.”

    On its face, the measure calls for increasing the sales tax in Champaign County by a quarter-cent for public-safety purposes, which would generate an estimated additional $7 million for county government.

    County officials have advertised the purported benefits of the increase because, as their advertising states, the tax hike “can support” a variety of entities, including the public defender’s office, the state’s attorney and the sheriff, and even assist veterans, the latter a non-law-enforcement function.

    That is true because money is fungible. Money from the county’s general fund that is spent on the courts and law enforcement can be replaced with funds generated by the sales tax.

    That would give the county board and executive millions of new dollars to spend on current or new programs and people.

    While county officials are waging a vigorous advertising campaign, there is no official opposition. County Auditor George Danos has publicly opposed the measure because he contends the county has more than ample financial resources. Last week, state Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, expressed her opposition not only to the tax increase but also to spending taxpayer money to advertise it.

    Related Search

    Political advertisingJim DeyCounty governmentChampaign county stateTaxpayer money usageSales tax

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Former Soldier Sentenced to 30 Years for 2001 Killing of Pregnant Army Specialist in Germany
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog1 day ago
    West Mahanoy swears in Altamont fire police officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Outgoing East Union chief thanked for service; interim officer-in-charge appointed
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 hours ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post6 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; clean out your old drugs, save a life
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    The Yellow-Vested Trash Inspectors are Back
    Alameda Post16 days ago
    Opinion – Al Cross: Amendment 2 — if it’s such a good idea, why so many off-base arguments
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    East Union supervisors send solar farm plan to zoning board over property line that may not exist
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel16 days ago
    After outreach, feds can now start inspecting Colorado cannabis operations for safety violations
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Transgender rights: Protesters, supporters try to drown out rhetoric at Colorado Capitol
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy