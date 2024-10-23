Orange Krush prepares for basketball season, supports causes with Tip-Off

Buy Now Orange Krush members cheer during a March 2024 NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign. Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

CHAMPAIGN — There’s a secret behind the Orange Krush student section’s perfectly coordinated chants and cheers: a pre-season orientation to get everyone on the same page.

Today’s “Tip-Off” event will be more than that, though, with basketball players and coaches Brad Underwood and Shauna Green in attendance to get the fans fired up.

“We’re trying to make it bigger and better this year,” said Orange Krush Vice President Brooke Voelker. “All students are invited, especially those with student tickets.”

The Tip-Off will start at 5:30 p.m. in State Farm Center, but Illini are invited to stop by any time 1-7 p.m. for a different kind of Big Ten competition.

As part of its philanthropic goals, Orange Krush is helping to promote a blood drive hosted by Abbott, Versiti Blood Center and the University of Illinois.

Blood donations will fight the current blood shortage in the U.S., but they could also earn the university some recognition: whichever Big Ten Conference school donates the most blood will receive a $1 million donation from Abbott to use for student or community health.

“Orange Krush is more than just a student section,” Voelker said. “We are one of the largest student-run philanthropic organizations in the country.”

“Student-run” also means that students are in charge of organizing large-scale events like the Tip-Off, but Voelker said that wasn’t as challenging as it sounds thanks to support from the university and the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics.

“Coach Underwood was really pushing for us to make this a bigger event this year because he’s been to the ones in the past and he knows the way to make our student section better every year is to make us more cohesive and unified as a group,” she said. “Instead of being ready by the fifth game, we’re ready by the first.”

After practice for game day, the Tip-Off will include a three-point contest with some prizes on the line.

Entry, which also serves as a raffle entry, costs $5; the three raffle prizes are a basketball signed by the men’s team, a basketball signed by the women’s team and a free trip on Orange Krush’s “men’s basketball secret road trip,” Voelker said.

Raffle funds go toward the Orange Krush Foundation for the various causes it supports.

The winner of the three-point contest gets two seat savers and two wristbands for the Illinois-Tennessee game on Dec. 14.

All students who stick around for the entire event will get a “fast pass,” which can be spent on any one game in the season to get guaranteed entry into the lower bowl in the State Farm Center.

Voelker said that typically, coaches and players who come to the Tip-Off try to connect with the fans and talk about how important the student section is for supporting the team all season, no matter how they’re doing on the court.

“They’re obviously super thankful to have us, just as we’re thankful that they’re good,” Voelker said.