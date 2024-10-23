Trial yet to be scheduled for Champaign man accused of sharing child porn, grooming

URBANA — A Champaign man who served as entertainment manager for the city’s The Beat program and volunteered with many local agencies does not yet have a trial date as he faces charges of possession and dissemination of child pornography.

Chief Public Defender Elisabeth Pollock appeared at a felony pre-trial call Tuesday to represent Dante Scott, 28, who is currently in custody with eight charges of child pornography related to alleged dissemination of photos and videos of unclothed children under the age of 13.

He also faces one charge that alleges he attempted to “seduce, solicit or entice a child to distribute photographs depicting the sex organs of a child.”

Pollock moved for the case to be continued, which Judge Matthew Lee allowed; Scott or his counsel are now schedule to appear at the next felony pre-trial call on Nov. 19.