    Urbana man pleads guilty to aggravated sexual abuse

    By LUKE TAYLOR ltaylor@news-gazette.com,

    2 days ago

    URBANA — A Champaign man pleaded guilty Monday of aggravated sexual abuse, seeing two charges of predatory sexual assault of a child dismissed.

    Dimarrio M. Zander, 40, was taken into custody under two Class X felony charges which alleged that on July 23, 2022, he molested a child under the age of 13 in the child’s home.

    Those charges would have carried a sentence of up to 60 years in prison upon conviction; the Class 2 charge which Zander pleaded guilty to will require 48 months of probation.

    An Urbana police report from Zander’s arrest said he was a friend of the child’s father who reportedly spent the night at the home of random friends and was let into the home around 3 a.m. July 23, 2022, by the victim’s sister.

    The report said the child did not immediately tell anyone about what happened because Zander reportedly helped her family with money.

    What she eventually told adult female friends was consistent with statements she made to a forensic interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center; she reported that Zander was drinking and touched her as she slept on the couch.

    Zander was scheduled for a trial call Monday but will not have a trial after deciding to plead guilty.

