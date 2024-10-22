Bob Asmussen | Seeing Red Grange story, celebration prompts more tales about Grange

I’ve lost count of the number of stories I have written for The News-Gazette since 1989. Feels like a bazillion, but is likely less than that.

Of all the columns and stories, none produced the kind of reaction I received after telling Dave Washburn’s tale of meeting Red Grange in 1974.

Several responses jumped out, so I’m writing Part II of “Meetings with the Galloping Ghost.”

The first comes from Danville’s Tom Shumaker.

In the 1970s, Eva Seymour, the grandmother of Tom’s wife, Linda, lived in Lake Wales, Fla.

Tom, Linda and their children Barb and Rob visited Eva often.

Tom saw an article about Grange that said he retired to Indian Lake Estates in Florida.

He looked the community up on a map — you know, those printed rectangular pages with lines and the names of cities — and discovered Grange’s residence was only 20 miles from Eva’s place.

On the next family trip to Florida in 1978, Tom brought a football with him, found Grange’s address in a phone book and went to the house. (By the way, don’t try this now.)

The Shumakers knocked and soon met the legend.

“Mr. Grange came to the door and welcomed us into his kitchen to visit,” Tom wrote. “I told him I hoped we weren’t intruding, and he said he was always happy to see an Illinois license plate pull in the driveway.

“As we sat and talked, his two dachshund puppies ran around nonstop. He was quite interested in everything going on in Champaign-Urbana and especially the University of Illinois.”

Before Tom and family left, they had one request: a photo.

“When we were ready to leave, he willingly posed for a picture in his front yard and signed the football,” Tom wrote. “What a gracious man and a wonderful role model.”

Awesome when your heroes turn out to be even better people.

Tom, who turns 77 in March (“Cool number, huh?”), remembers listening to Grange calling NFL games on TV.

“I liked the way he said ‘Willie Galimore,’” Tom wrote.

“Red Grange would have been so proud of Saturday’s Illini.”

Tom and Linda have been married 55 years. They are both retired pharmacists and graduates of the UI Pharmacy School in Chicago. They have two grandchildren, one great-grandchild and another on the way.

Golden moment

Rod Smith is a Monticello High School alum who played football and baseball at Loren Tate’s alma mater.

Smith was at Memorial Stadium for the 1974 Illinois game against Michigan State. Grange was honored for the 50-year anniversary of his magical day against Michigan.

After the halftime honors for the great one, Smith and a friend followed Grange up the ramps at the stadium.

“I was lucky enough to get Red’s autograph on the commemorative game program when he was at Memorial Stadium for his day and the Golden Anniversary,” Smith wrote. “He kindly signed for both of us. Signed in ballpoint pen on glossy paper in a pre-Sharpie era, the blue ink signature has faded substantially over 50 years.”

It remains a prized possession, framed and hanging in Smith’s home in Phoenix. The Southern Illinois University graduate has been in Arizona for more than four decades.

Return to sender

Len Lewicki’s connection to Grange came through the mail.

“Back in roughly 1980 I was picking through a ‘remainders’ stack at a bookstore in Chicago. I came across a book entitled, ‘Zuppke of Illinois’, by Red Grange, with a forward by Grantland Rice,” Lewicki wrote. “It was published in 1937, and I’m assuming that Grange had a ghost writer. The book was absolutely in perfect condition (looked like it had never been cracked open), with a pristine book jacket. The original price was $2, and I paid around $5 if I recall correctly.”

After buying the book, Lewicki got Grange’s number in Florida and called.

“Mrs. Grange answered the phone,” Lewicki wrote. “She explained that Red wasn’t feeling too well, so I explained who I was and the book I had bought. I asked if I sent it down, if he might autograph it. She said certainly and gave me the address. I sent the book down, and a couple of weeks later, I got it back with the following inscription in it:

‘Best Wishes to the Illini No. one fan, Len Lewicki, from, “Red” Grange.’

“I still treasure the book.”