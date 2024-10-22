Over 100 firearms, five machine guns, several explosives found in Urbana home, business

Want to purchase today’s print edition? Here’s a map of single-copy locations.

URBANA — An Urbana man faces federal charges after allegedly ordering gun components disguised as bicycle parts to the address of a local business.

A raid by Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives uncovered five machine guns, over 100 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and at least four improvised explosive devices at Baker’s Bikes and the home of Yashua D. Baker, 44.

Baker does not possess a federal firearms license, as he surrendered his in March 2022.

He is charged with unlawful possession of a machine gun and has been made to forfeit all five automatic rifles and any other firearms and ammunition associated with the offense, according to his indictment in the United States District Court Central District of Illinois.

According to documents in the court filing, Homeland Security initially notified the ATF that U.S. Customs and Border Protection had intercepted a package addressed to Baker’s Bikes on July 26, 2024.

The package contained two “switches” and one “drop in auto sear” — devices which can convert semiautomatic firearms into fully automatic firearms.

The package also contained one bicycle part, which investigators believe was meant to disguise the weapon components.

Baker and his father, David Baker, own Baker’s Bikes.

On Aug. 28, the ATF said it received a second intercepted package from HSI, which was addressed to Baker at the bicycle repair shop and contained what appeared to be a silencer.

On Sept. 12, the ATF received two more intercepted packages addressed to Baker’s Bikes from HSI — one containing four “switches” with the word “Glock” on the back and one containing 12 possible silencers, authorities said.

On Sept. 17, Homeland informed the ATF of a fifth package, once again addressed to Baker’s Bikes and containing 12 possible silencers.

At the time the criminal complaint against Baker was filed, the ATF had not yet analyzed these possible silencers to officially confirm their purpose.

ATF special agent Brandon Kientzle applied for warrants for both Baker’s Bikes and Baker’s home on Sept. 25, which resulted in the ATF and HSI search on Sept. 26.

Five rifles that were subjected to a field test functioned as fully automatic, including a CMMG Inc. MK-4, a KE Arms LLC KE-15, a Good Time Outdoors Inc. CXV, a FM Products FMP 9 and a FightLife rifle with an unknown model, according to authorities.

While searching the garage behind Baker’s home, agents said they discovered four devices made from tiki torch containers with red fuses.

Kientzle recognized them as improvised explosive devices, and the University of Illinois Bomb Squad was notified.

The bomb squad collected and X-rayed the devices, showing them all to be filled with a suspected explosive powder.

Baker was interviewed at the Champaign Police Department, where Kientzle asked him about the improvised explosive devices, authorities said.

According to court documents, Baker said the powder was what he used for reloading ammunition and that he also made homemade smoke bombs out of sugar, baking soda and “rocket powder.”

The documents revealed that around 20 of these devices were in the garage; Baker said he made them for the Fourth of July and intended to take them to Indiana to light in a field.

He also reported that more than 30 more pounds of explosive powder were stored in the garage.

Baker allegedly told Kientzle that he buys and sells firearms at gun shows in Indiana and said he owned two rifles he knew to be machine guns because of the mechanisms inside them.

Authorities said he also admitted to ordering the first and third intercepted packages after being shown photos, saying he ordered the “switches” out of curiosity.

Kientzle wrote in court documents that several statements Baker made in the interview demonstrated he had extensive knowledge of how machine guns function.