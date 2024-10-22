Top of the Morning, Oct. 22, 2024

Volunteers set up before last year’s Living Flag at Mahomet Christian Church. Provided

Construction of the elaborate set used for the annual Living Flag starts this weekend at Mahomet Christian Church.

It’s Year 19 of the colorful and sweet-sounding tribute to our area’s veterans. Navy veteran Jeff Wilson of Mahomet will speak on “family, service and community” at each of the four open-to-the-public and free-of-charge performances: Nov. 1 (7 p.m.), Nov. 2 (2 and 7 p.m.) and Nov. 3 (5 p.m.). Wilson served on a nuclear submarine from 1972 to ‘78.

Last year, Living Flag organizers introduced a freewill offering that raised more than $3,000 for Moraine View R&R, a veterans retreat center near Bloomington. This year, funds collected will benefit Chez Veterans Center at the University of Illinois.

Directed by Stephenie Graham, the Living Flag features 26 singers, six flag bearers and an enthusiastic volunteer crew. “It takes an army to put it all together,” program coordinator Cathy Menacher said. “It’s a way to respect and thank and honor our veterans for the freedoms and opportunities we have due to their sacrifices.”