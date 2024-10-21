Open in App
    Just Askin' | Where's the best place to get gas?

    By Luke Taylor Author email,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cbh2j_0wFMJSYp00
    Provided

    Where can I get the cheapest gas in my area?

    The national average price of gasoline is on the rise, which GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan credits to Iran’s attack on Israel. On the other hand, he says Hurricane Milton hasn’t impacted prices directly.

    And some good news:

    “With oil prices recently starting to fall again, the rise we saw could end before you know it. And with restoration happening in Florida, we could start to see a decline in gas prices in the weeks ahead, with a good chance of seeing the first sub-$3 per gallon national average since 2021,” DeHaan said.

    National predictions aside, here’s the most affordable regular gas we can find as of Thursday in nine East Central Illinois counties.

    Champaign: Circle K in Urbana, $2.92/gallon;

    DeWitt: Casey’s, Marathon and Phillips 66 in Clinton, $2.97/gallon;

    Douglas: Casey’s in Atwood, Casey’s and Mobil in Tuscola, $2.92/gallon;

    Edgar: 1st STOP in Paris,

    $2.98/gallon;

    Ford: Zeel Mart in Sibley, $3.19/gallon;

    Iroqouis: Casey’s in Chebanse, $3.09/gallon;

    Piatt: Casey’s in Cerro Gordo, $3.19/gallon;

    Vermilion: Murphy USA in Danville, $3.09/gallon.

